Kilflynn powerlifter Mary (65) wins bronze medal at Masters World Championship

Kilflynn’s Mary Fusco may only have started powerlifting in the past year but her recent bronze medal win at the Masters World Championship in Canada was far from beginner’s luck and was instead the culmination of months and months of hard graft in the gym for the determined and dedicated 65-year-old.

Competing, let alone achieving a podium finish, in an international powerlifting competition in your mid-60’s is a massive result in and of itself but when you factor in that Mary only took up powerlifting in January of this year, it makes everything she has done in the past 10 months all the more remarkable.

Mary was competing in what is known as the Masters Three category for people aged between 60 and 70 where she took on a squat, a bench press and a deadlift and it was in the squat category that Mary claimed her bronze medal win as she squatted a personal best (PB) of 110kg to cement herself a third place finish.

Back home in Kilflynn – where the Northern Ireland native has called home for the past 20 years – Mary spoke to The Kerryman about the experience of competing in Canada and how it felt to represent her country.

“It was my first time competing internationally. I'd only had competitions in Ireland and so to be in a hotel in a different country with everything happening around you, it was all very strange and different,” she said.

"I actually didn't think that I had a chance at all. I wasn't savvy in knowing the way the workings go in regards to scoreboards, age categories. I didn't really understand it all,” she continued.

Mary was one of 13 athletes - 10 women and three men - that were sent over to represent Ireland and between the 13 of then, they brought back 19 medals in total.

"It [the medal haul] was fantastic,” said Mary, adding “when I arrived, the luck of the draw meant that I was competing first so I had no chance to kind of familiarize myself with the lifting, the judges, none of it.”

"There was three judges, one at each side of you and then one in front. It was really, really nerve-wracking. It wasn't like just going to the gym, putting something on your back and squatting, it was a bit more official and there was a lot more nerves,” she continued.

To help combat her anxiety, Mary said that she was extremely lucky to have her three amazing coaches by her side.

"The three coaches that had come over with us, they just told me 'you're going in their to beat your own score and get on the board. You lift it, you squat it, you get out' and that's what I did,” she said.

"The girl that was ahead of me in third place, she had to lift the exact same weight as me for her to stay ahead. She had never lifted 110kg and neither had I. The biggest that I had lifted was 107.5kg in the gym so this was going to by my first time lifting 110kg which I did successfully and when that other girl came out then, she failed her lift. This meant that I had it and that lifted me up into third place then,” Mary beamed.

Standing on the podium and receiving her bronze medal and wearing the Irish singlet, Mary said is one of the proudest moments of her life.

"To stand on the podium and get a medal, it was amazing. Everyone cheered me on, no matter what part of the world they were from, they were all just lovely, lovely people. The whole experience was mind-blowing,” she finished.

Finally, Mary wished to pay a special thanks to all those who have supported her on her powerlifting journey so far including her family, friends, mentors and coaches and everyone at her gym.