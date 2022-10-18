Kerry

Kilflynn powerlifter Mary (65) wins bronze medal at Masters World Championship

All smiles: Mary Fusco from Kilflynn pictured proudly showing off her bronze medal which she won at the Masters World Championship 2022 which took place last week in the city of St Johns in Newfoundland in Canada.

60-year-old Mary Fusco from Kilflynn pictured taking part in the squat section of the competition where she squatted 110kg to win herself a bronze medal in her age category.

Fergus Dennehy

Kilflynn’s Mary Fusco may only have started powerlifting in the past year but her recent bronze medal win at the Masters World Championship in Canada was far from beginner’s luck and was instead the culmination of months and months of hard graft in the gym for the determined and dedicated 65-year-old.

Competing, let alone achieving a podium finish, in an international powerlifting competition in your mid-60’s is a massive result in and of itself but when you factor in that Mary only took up powerlifting in January of this year, it makes everything she has done in the past 10 months all the more remarkable.

Privacy