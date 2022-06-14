Kilflynn gearing up for fantastic weekend of all things vintage

The launch of the Kilflynn Vintage Tractor and car run which will be taking place on the 18th and 19th of June. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Joe Brennan, Phil Hannafin and John Brennan at the launch of the Kilflynn Vintage Tractor and car run which will be taking place on the 18th and 19th of June. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

It’s all happening in Kilflynn this weekend as the village gears up to play host to a fantastic few days of all things vintage in what will be the local vintage group’s first major outing since COVID.

The weekend kicks off this Saturday, June 18, at 7pm with a tractor run and the fun and festivities will continue on into the following day when there will be a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy with a dog show, a family fun day, a kids tractor run and a vintage car/Honda 50 run set to take place that day.

Joe Brennan, the Chairperson of the Kilflynn Vintage Club, told The Kerryman this week that there is great excitement locally at the return of what is a always a hugely popular few days.

“We’re back again and we’ve a good few things lined up over the few days and there’ll be a few things for everyone at the weekend. It’s a big event locally every year and this is our first time back fully since COVID so we’re all very excited about it. This is year 28 for us. Now, we missed a few years obviously with COVID but we’ve been going around 28 years now,” said Joe.

"It’ll all be happening in Kilflynn village this weekend. We’ll have tractors cut out of plywood on the roads to let people know what’s happening so we’re very excited,” he continued.