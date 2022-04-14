Kilflynn City Running Group to take on ‘Malin to Mizen’ challenge for suicide awareness

Members of the Kilflynn City Running Group at the launch of its Malin to Mizen challenge for suicide prevention.

It’s not stretching it to say that Kilflynn City Running Group is one of the best things to happen the locality in recent years, as it brings like-minded individuals together intent on creating a personal and social dividend.

Local charities are an important part of the group’s ethos and during the May Bank Holiday weekend, co-founder of Kilflynn City Running Group, Declan Keegan, will attempt to run for 24-hours to raise awareness for Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland (YSPI). It’s all part of the ‘Malin to Mizen’ challenge to raise awareness and funds.

Declan is the man behind the idea and is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit given his interest in physical fitness. Declan will take to the community walkway at the Crotta O’Neills GAA Club on Sunday, May 1 at 5pm where he will run the distance from Malin to Mizen hoping to finish at 5pm the next day.

Malin to Mizen is approximately 535km, which equates to around 1,100 laps of the running track. Declan’s goal is to complete 400-plus laps of the track in 24 hours, that’s roughly 10km an hour with only short rests in between.

But as this is a close-knit group, Declan will be joined by his comrades from the Kilflynn City Running Group, who will run laps intermittently to chip away at the overall distance. Runners will also be on standby to run with Declan during the dark hours to help keep motivation levels up.

“A 24-hour challenge is something I’ve had in my head for a long time. The running track is the perfect spot as everyone in the community can come down and take part. What I’m doing is not built around just one person, it’s built around the collective,” Declan said.

“As for the run itself, after every four to five hours I plan to do a loop around Kilflynn village just to break the monotony of running around the track. This distance will still be knocked off the overall total. It’s all about raising awareness of suicide prevention. It’s getting that message out there,” said Declan.

The Youth Suicide Prevention Team in Killarney have given the run their full support, and they plan to give a talk about suicide awareness in the village in the coming weeks.

“Suicide has touched everybody, regardless of age or where they live. To raise awareness around this is vital. There are supports out there and even joining a group like ours can be positive for mental health. So long as we are talking, and we know there are people there to listen, we can make huge strides,” he said.

Declan feels forming new friendships and forgetting some of life’s day to day burdens are some of the reasons why the Kilflynn City Running Group is growing in popularity in the community.

“When we first started we were anxious to see how it would work out. The thing is, we don’t run it like a boot camp. People can come down and see for themselves what they can achieve, it’s incredible,” said Declan.

“We had a man in his 60s who started out wearing a pair of slacks and shoes. His fitness is now progressing, so much so that he is buying tracksuits and runners. Another woman in the group is recovering from cancer and meeting up with the group is a welcome distraction for her.

“The group is bringing people together, and problems are being shared. It is building an ethos of bringing a community closer. The Malin to Mizen challenge is just another extension of that.”

The group have set up a GoFundMe page. If you wish to follow Declan and Kilflynn Running Group’s Malin to Mizen event, visit their Facebook and Instagram page.