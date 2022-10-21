Kilcummin man Tom O’Sullivan’s 'One Man and his Dog’ adventure to be aired on TV this Sunday

It’s a show that’s known and beloved by generations and now one Kilcummin man, Tom O’Sullivan, will have the chance to etch his name into the ‘One Man and His Dog’ history books when his appearance on the famous programme is shown on BBC1 Countryfile this Sunday October 23 at 4:45pm.

The competition was recorded on the farm of Ceri & Phil Rundle in Bodfari in North Wales last month with top sheepdog trial handlers from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales competing in it.

It's another prestigious item ticked off the bucket list for Tom, who has competed in sheepdog trials for years and who was invited to take part in the competition after his success at last years 2021 International Supreme Championships in Wales; Tom competed in 'One Man and His Dog’ with the 2021 International Supreme Champion, a seven-year-old border collie called North Hill Tess.

Growing up on a farm, Tom told The Kerryman that he has always had an affinity with animals and that he had always been fascinated by the sheepdog. He started training dogs when he was in primary school and after college, he got his first registered Border Collie and fully dove into the world of sheep dog trialling, something that he said he got the bug for straight away.

Tom spoke this week about the massive world that is the sheepdog competition industry and – without giving too much away about what happens in this Sunday evening’s show – how he found the experience of taking part in ‘One Man and His Dog’.

After years trialling on the local and national circuit, Tom competed in the 2021 International Supreme Championships in Wales and it was on the back of his success at this that he was invited to take part in ‘One Man and His Dog'.

"Last year, I got on the Irish team and I went on to compete for Ireland in the International Championships in Wales and one of the most coveted sheepdog trophies in the trial world is the International Supreme Championship and I was lucky enough that myself and Tess won that last year,” he said.

"On the back of that success then, the committee and the BBC contacted me and asked me if I would be interested in representing Ireland at the ‘One Man and His Dog' televised competition,” he continued.

"The Supreme Championship and the World Championship are the most coveted championships but if I’m ever describing what I do with sheepdogs to people, they say ‘oh that’s like One Man and His Dog'. It’s especially well known by people that were sitting down and watching TV in the 70’s, 80’s and 90's. They all remember sitting down on a Sunday evening and watching it on the BBC,” he added.

It’s thanks to his beloved dog, Tess, that Tom said that he has been able to achieve the success he has in the sheepdog world as he described himself as “lucky” to have Tess in his life.

"None of what I’ve achieved would be possible without a good dog so I consider myself lucky that I have Tess. She’s seven years old and she's done a lot for me. She’s quite an exceptional dog. You have to have a good bond with your dog, they have to appreciate what you want from them first and foremost. They have a natural instinct to work sheep and so it's just up to us, the handler, to bring that skill out as best you can and make it flourish," he said.

"There’s a knack to it and it’s quite overwhelming when you can see how good a dog can work for you. It’s a wonderful feeling,” he continued.

Finally, Tom said that the sheepdog world is a lot bigger than people thing with events happening pretty much all year round.

"There are trials happening all over Munster. There’s a Munster sheepdog society and there are trials most Sundays during the summer and most Sundays then during the winter, we would compete with our young dogs. There’s a lot of these events happening behind the scenes, it’s just not a lot of people know that they are happening,” he continued.

"It’d be great to get people aware that these things are happening and that it’s possible for anyone to have a crack at it if they're interested. Like anything, you’ve to put time into it. I’ve an office job but I still spend a lot of time with my sheepdogs. I’m out in the mornings and the evenings and just training them and trying to get them fit for competition,” he said.

Anyone looking to watch Tom in action this Sunday, the show will be aired on BBC1 Countryfile this Sunday 23rd October at 4:45pm but Tom will not be giving away any spoilers as to how it went.

"I enjoyed it [the One Man and His Dog show] very much. It was a tough competition and we gave it our best and I’ll leave it at that and people can see how we got on by watching it this Sunday.”