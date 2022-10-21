Kerry

Kilcummin man Tom O’Sullivan’s 'One Man and his Dog’ adventure to be aired on TV this Sunday

Tom O'Sullivan from Kilcummin, Killarney pictured with his two daughters, Aoibhe and Kayleigh and his wife Máiread on set at the 'One Man &amp; His Dog' show in Wales last month. Expand
Tom's trusty and beloved dog Tess (7) who competed at the 'One Man and His Dog' competition in Bodfari, North Wales last month. Expand

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

It’s a show that’s known and beloved by generations and now one Kilcummin man, Tom O’Sullivan, will have the chance to etch his name into the ‘One Man and His Dog’ history books when his appearance on the famous programme is shown on BBC1 Countryfile this Sunday October 23 at 4:45pm.

The competition was recorded on the farm of Ceri & Phil Rundle in Bodfari in North Wales last month with top sheepdog trial handlers from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales competing in it.

