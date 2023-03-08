Kerry

Kilcummin man on trial for assaults of two sex workers

John Doolan pictured on his way out of Tralee Court House on Tuesday, March 7. Expand

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A Brazilian sex worker has told Tralee Circuit Criminal Court that a Kerry man became angry and pushed her onto her apartment bed after she refused to have sex or give him oral sex without a condom.

The woman was giving evidence via video-link from Brazil, in relation to three alleged incidents in a Killarney apartment in May 2020. 

