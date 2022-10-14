Kieron calls it a day after 33 years

Kieron Corcoran pictured with his Family on his Retirement Day at Killorglin Fire Brigade on Monday, 10th of October. Photo front l-r: Joshua O'Connor, Marguerite Corcoran, Kieron Corcoran, Callum O'Connor, back: Jono O'Connor, Shauna Corcoran O'Connor, Cian Corcoran. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Kieron Corcoran (centre sitting) pictured with Michael Flynn Senior Chief Fire Officer (1st from the left sitting) and his colleagues on his Retirement Day at the Killorglin Fire Brigade on Monday, 10th of October.Photo front l-r: Michael Flynn Senior Chief Fire Officer,Kieron Corcoran, Damian Quigg, back l-r: Shane Ahern, Michael McCaffrey, Anthony O'Carroll, Paul Sheehan, Jonathan O'Connor, Sean Coffey Photo by Tatyana McGough

Killorglin Fire Brigade has lost a wealth of experience this week as Station Officer Kieron Corcoran has called time on his career after 33 years.

Kieron worked his way up from a recruit fire fighter to Station Officer, the top job at any station. It was a long journey which tested Kieron both physically and mentally.

From the tiring physical work to keeping on top of paperwork, Kieron plied his trade in all aspects of the job and Damian Quigg, who served alongside Kieron for 14 years, pays tribute to his close friend, stating that the job can often be a thankless one.

“It’s one of those jobs where unless you’re in the job yourself, it’s very hard for anybody to understand fully. You have a lot of highs and a lot of lows, you go through some real tragic catastrophes of people losing their lives and things like that but you also have the reward of potentially saving a life, there is a job satisfaction element,” he said.

“There is no such thing as a work/life balance for us. We’re operating 24/7, 365 days a year with limited time off and when you take all that into account, it just goes to show the commitment and sacrifice from Kieron over the last 33 years, missing out on family events and things like that.

“We answer about 150 calls a year, which equates to a call every two days and Kieron has seen everything there is to see, we had the gas explosion in Killarney a number of years ago and with what happened in Creeslough recently, it brought all that back.

“We also had a drowning incident a few years ago but this time there was a positive outcome with Kieron being the first man in, he had the cool and the experience to get the lady out of the car,” he added.

“He was just such a valued member of the team, I’ve learned so much from him. He has been a great teacher, we’re losing massive knowledge and dedication and that’s the thing. When the knowledge of a man like Kieron has goes out the door, it is impossible to replace. He was great craic to be around but make no mistake about it, when the game was on, his game face was on!” Damian finished.