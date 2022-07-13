Kieran wins gold medal at national championships

Kieran Keane on the top step of the podium at the National Outdoor Athletics Championships in Tullamore on Saturday after a comfortable win in the under-15 shot put contest.

Kieran Keane from Lios Póil was back on the winners’ podium yet again on Saturday after a comfortable win in the under-15 shot put contest at the National Outdoor Athletics Championships in Tullamore.

Kieran has had a phenomenal record of success since he took up the shot put five years ago, beating older and more experienced competitors at events across the country. This year he has only once failed to take first place in a competition and that was when Ross O’Connor from Aughagower AC in Mayo beat him into second place at the All-Ireland Indoor Athletics Championships in March.

Kieran describes that silver medal as his “greatest disappointment”, but he made no mistake on Saturday when he again met Ross O’Connor in the final and, with a throw of 15.45m, beat him by a margin of almost two metres.

In May, 13-year-old Kieran set new records for his age category at both the North Munster and Kerry County Club shot put finals.

In June he represented Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne at the Irish Schools Athletic Association finals and won gold against the best schools’ athletes from the four provinces of Ireland.

He followed up that victory by winning the Munster Clubs title and next month he will compete in the international Children’s Games in Coventry, England.

This will be Kieran’s first time competing at international level and it means a step up to throwing a heavier 5kg ball, rather than the 3kg weight that is the norm for his age category in Ireland.

However, he is undaunted by the challenge and is now training with the heavier shot put on the road outside his home in Lios Póil.

“It’s a fair weight but he’s getting used to it,” said Kieran’s mother, Bernie. “He’ll give it 100 per cent, that’s for sure.”