Kieran adds All Ireland gold to string of medals

Kieran Keane after arriving home to Lios Póil on Saturday with the Irish Schools Athletic Association All-Ireland medal he won earlier that day in Tullamore - and a shot put . Photo by Declan Malone

Lios Póil’s Kieran Keane added to his growing collection of national titles on Saturday when he represented Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne at the Irish Schools Athletic Association finals in Tullamore and won gold in the All-Ireland minor shot put contest.

Winning a national title against the best schools’ athletes from the four provinces of Ireland is no small achievement but for 13-year-old Kieran, who has known nothing but success in his career to date, it has become the norm.

On his path to the schools’ finals Kieran set a new record with a 14.80m throw in the North Munster finals held in Castleisland last month and at the same event demonstrated his flexibility as an athlete by winning the 100m and 200m sprint races. That shot-put victory saw him advance to the Munster finals on May 21 where he set another record in his age category with a throw of 14.99m.

By those standards his winning throw of 14.78m in Tullamore on Saturday was nothing special, and it was a long way short of his personal best of 15.62m when he competed in the Kerry County Club finals earlier this year. Still, it was more than two metres ahead of his nearest competitor which, if nothing else, shows that Kieran is very wary of complacency.

There’s a good reason for that. At the All-Ireland Indoor Athletics Championships held earlier this year Kieran thought he had the title in the bag, only to be pipped at the post by another competitor’s above-form final throw. He describes that mere second place as his greatest disappointment and the silver medal that most athletes would cherish remains a sore point.

The next big competition coming up for Kieran is the International Children’s Games to be held this August in Coventry, where he will represent Kerry and the Tralee athletics district. It will be his first time competing at international level and he will be throwing a heavier 5kg ball rather than the 3kg weight that is the norm for his age category in Ireland.

