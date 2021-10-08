Key Kerry projects included in National Development Plan

Kerry TD and Education Minister Norma Foley and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath at the launch of the National Development Plan this week.

Several Kerry projects – including key roads projects, health-service improvements and rural-regeneration projects – are included in the new National Development plan published by the Government.

Road projects for the county include the long-awaited N69 Listowel Bypass, for which a contractor will be appointed shortly and which is to be finished in 2023. The Tralee Northern Relief Road is due to commence, while the Farranfore-to-Killarney improvement scheme is also mentioned but is awaiting further approval.

The Government launched its €165billion revised National Development Plan this week, which sets out spending to 2030 across all sectors of society.

Key educational, health and housing projects for Kerry are also included in the plan, including the MTU Kerry Campus Stem Building project, which will increase the capacity of the MTU Kerry Campus by 440 students. It will include labs, classrooms and agri-engineering workshop spaces.

University Hospital Kerry’s maternity facilities are also to be upgraded according to the plan. This update of maternity facilities involves triage assessment, antenatal ward, induction rooms, birthing rooms and accommodation. UHK is also to get an additional theatre (obstetrics) along with an upgrade of existing theatre and plant. No completion date is set for either UHK project.

Killarney Community Nursing Unit is also to receive funding for a residential care centre, which is expected to be completed in 2024. Cahersiveen Community Hospital upgrade, now underway, is also mentioned.

In housing, Árd na Gréine in Milltown will deliver 54 social-housing units by 2022, as well as housing development in Barraduff, which will supply 56 housing units this year.

Under climate-change projects, the Tralee Flood Relief Scheme is to receive funding, and it’s expected to be completed in quarter two of 2030.

A capital-investment programme will be carried out at Dingle Harbour encompassing ongoing safety and maintenance and necessary new developments envisaged for commencement up to 2025.

The Destination Killarney plan is also included in the National Development Plan. This is funded by the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and seeks to interweave the fabric of the Urban Core of Killarney seamlessly with its natural amenities through a series of interrelated transport and public-realm improvements, according to the project brief. Linked with this is the construction of Killarney inner-link road between New Street and High Street.

Plans to develop Tralee as a economic driver under the Urban Regeneration Fund are also included in the plan, but no time-line is in place for this.

Projects to improve rural areas in Kerry are also outlined, included developments in Uibh Ráthaigh, Dingle and Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, while water-infrastructure projects include the Tralee Wastewater Network.

Education Minister Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.

“I welcome this plan which will be the largest and most ambitious ever delivered in Ireland,” she said.

“Connectivity is at the heart of the plan with investment in a number of key strategic road arteries across the county. Significant capital investment will see also major investment in MTU Kerry Campus’s STEM Building project.”

However, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has criticised the plan, saying it lacks vision: “The plan is hard to distinguish from the previous NDP, with the notable exception that it lacks details on costs, time-lines and completion dates for the projects it references.”

The plan is to be found at https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/774e2-national-development-plan-2021-2030/