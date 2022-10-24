Kerry’s Ukrainian community: tackling the misconceptions and negativity

Robert Carey is a community worker and SICAP manager with North East West Kerry Development (NEWKD).

The recent shift in attitudes towards Ukrainian refugees in Kerry has prompted Mr Carey to tackle what he calls ‘common misconceptions’ around vulnerable members of our community who are seeking refuge as war in Ukraine shows little sign of abating.

Examples of this change was raised recently by Mr Carey’s NEWKD colleague, Olya Maryntseva - a war refugee and Community Development Worker with NEWKD whose role involves supporting and liaising with Ukrainians in Kerry.

Ms Maryntseva cited her concerns that Ukrainians, in some cases but not all, are having to bear the brunt of negativity arising from economic concerns and the rising pressures associated with delivering social services.

The recent decision to relocate scores of Ukrainian women and children from a hotel in Killarney - a decision only scrapped at the eleventh hour – also polarised opinion, some of which, regrettably, was hostile towards the refugees.

Mr Carey believes such misunderstandings are damaging and need to be addressed. Below is a short Q&A in which he responds to some of the claims directed at Ukrainian refugees:

The war is only in a small portion of Ukraine so there is no need for us to take in so many people:

At one point Russia controlled 20 percent of Ukraine and almost took over the capital Kiev and they still control a vast area to the east. The impact of the war has caused the greatest humanitarian crises in Europe since WW2. People have lost their homes and livelihoods, with some 6.7 million people having fled to Europe, and the economy has shrunk by 35 percent. The UN estimates 15,245 civilian casualties to date. War crimes are reported to have been committed, including torture and gender-based violence. The ultimate outcome of the war is unknown, and it will take years to rebuild the country.

There are people here as Ukrainian refugees who are not Ukrainian:

Yes, because they were asylum seekers or refugees who fled to Ukraine for safety before the war and they are now refugees again.

Some of the refugees have good cars so they must have money:

Ukrainians are not migrating for economic reasons but fleeing war. As my colleague Olya [Maryntseva ] told me, “We are not here for a better life but for a safer life.” Therefore they come from a variety of economic backgrounds and some luckily managed to bring in their cars.

It was supposed to just be women and children as refugees. Why are there men?

Since the imposition of martial law, males aged 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country. There are however some exceptions, including: Those who have a physical disability, those who raise three or more children under 18, or are carers, or have a dependent child with a disability. There are also some men who are eligible to fight who have fled as they didn’t want to partake in the war for various reasons.

Ukrainians are getting supports that Irish people cannot access:

As they are here on a temporary protection order, they are entitled to the same services as an Irish person, including social welfare. There are over 54,000 Ukrainians in Ireland and more than 7,500 are working. Many are filling jobs where there are shortages and are anxious to work – lack of English, transport and childcare are barriers. There is pressure on services which were already underdeveloped beforehand, and the way the rollout of support for Ukrainians has been implemented can be improved, but people are fleeing for their lives.

Why are we putting up Ukrainians instead of sorting out our homelessness?

Homelessness and housing issues are the result of various Government policies over a long period of time. It is understandable to be angry about these issues and more needs to be done, however nowhere will you find a credible analysis which shows refugees are the cause.

Why can’t other countries be self-reliant like Ireland and look after themselves?

During the Irish famine nearly two million fled hunger to countries such as America and were seen by many of the local populations as being ‘disease ridden, practising an alien religion, putting pressure on welfare budgets.’ The Irish have migrated for economic reasons ever since; Ireland lost 16% of its population in the 1950s.