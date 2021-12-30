Kerry

Kerry’s talented pupils help illustrate road safety in new 2022 calendar

The January 2022 design created by Iona Carmody, a 4th Class pupil from St John's Parochial School in Tralee.
The February 2022 design created by Lily O'Sullivan, a 4th Class pupil from Castlegregory National School.
The March 2022 design created by by Amber Marie Healy, a 4th class pupil from Presentation Primary School in Tralee.
The April 2022 design created by Maebh O'Connor, a 6th Class pupil from Lissivigeen National School in Killarney.
The May 2022 design created by Seán Crean, a 5th Class pupil from Loughfouder National School in Knocknagoshel.
The June 2022 design created by Padraig Lenihan, a 5th Class pupil from Knockanes National School in Headford.
The July 2022 design created by Charlie Henderson, a 5th Class pupil from Dromclough National School in Listowel.
The August 2022 design created by Emily O'Riordan, a 5th Class pupil from Tarbert National School.
The September 2022 design created by Molly Lucid, a 5th Class pupil from Scoil Naomh Eirc, Glenderry, Ballyheigue.
The October 2022 design created by Dorka Toth, a 5th Class pupil from St Michael's National School, Sneem.
The November 2022 design created by Leona Kelly, a 5th Class pupil from Ardfert National School.
The December 2022 design created by Íde Hussey, a 5th Class pupil in St Teresa's National School in Kilflynn.

The January 2022 design created by Iona Carmody, a 4th Class pupil from St John's Parochial School in Tralee.

Fergus Dennehy

We’re awash with talent in Kerry, especially in our primary schools, and so it’s no surprise this week to see some of the high-quality work that pupils have produced as part of Kerry County Council’s annual Road Safety Calendar Art Competition.

Like every year, hundreds of entries flew in from schools throughout the county as students put their artistic talents to good use to promote the hugely important message of road safety.

With so many entries, there was the incredibly difficult task of whittling these down to just 12, but the winners have been chosen, and their art work will now feature in the council’s 2022 Road Safety Calendar.

In previous years, winning students would be invited to attend at County Buildings in Tralee, with prizes presented by the Cathaoirleach. However, with COVID restrictions still in place, such festivities were not possible this time around.

Instead, Council staff arranged for prize boxes (consisting of a KCC-sponsored Winner’s Trophy; RSA-sponsored high-visibility goods; published calendars; and chocolates) to be delivered this week to the winning students at their respective schools around the county.

The calendar is now available to download from Kerry County Council’s website at  http://www.kerrycoco.ie.

The 2022 calendar winners were as follows:

January: Iona Carmody, a fourth-class pupil from St John’s Parochial School in Tralee.

February: Lily O’Sullivan, a fourth-class pupil from Castlegregory National School.

March: Amber Marie Healy, a fourth-class pupil from Presentation Primary School in Tralee.

April: Maebh O’Connor, a sixth-class pupil from Lissivigeen National School in Killarney.

May: Seán Crean, a fifth-class pupil from Loughfouder National School in Knocknagoshel.

June: Padraig Lenihan, a fifth-class pupil from Knockanes National School in Headford.

July: Charlie Henderson, a fifth-class pupil from Dromclough National School in Listowel.

August: Emily O’Riordan, a fifth-class pupil from Tarbert National School.

September: Molly Lucid, a fifth-class pupil from Scoil Naomh Eirc, Glenderry, Ballyheigue.

October: Dorka Toth, a fifth-class pupil from St Michael’s National School, Sneem.

November: Leona Kelly, a fifth-class pupil from Ardfert National School.

December: Íde Hussey, a fifth-class pupil in St Teresa’s National School in Kilflynn.

