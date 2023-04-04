Kerry's Skellig Michael to re-open for visitors

Skellig Michil is to re-open in May to tourists.

Sceilg Mhichíl will welcome back visitors to the island for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13 this year.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages the UNESCO World Heritage site, stated that, as always, access will be dependent on favourable weather, sea and island conditions.

The announcement of this year's date was made by TD Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW said who said the Kerry site is one of the country's most important tourism destinations.

“I am very pleased to announce the reopening to visitors of this unique world heritage site for the summer season.”

“Sceilg Mhichíl is one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites and plays an important role in the local tourism economy, which we are proud to support through this and other OPW sites in the county.”

Numbers are restricted to the island to preserve the UNESCO heritage site. According to statistics in the draft management plan published in 2020, there were 10,324 visitors in 2008, and this has increased to 15,616 in 2019. Visitor number decreased due to the closure of the island for much of the pandemic.

There is 180 a day limit on visitors to the island and there are 15 licenced boat operators. 2019 was the last renewal of licenses.

Minister Donovan also outlined plans to protect the island in face of climate change. Sceilg Mhichíl is one of ten sites worldwide participating in the Preserving Legacies: A Future For Our Past project. The project will equip communities worldwide with the tools to accurately anticipate and assess worsening and future climate impacts on culture, and help them turn that scientific knowledge into action to safeguard sites.

“Sceilg Mhichíl is undoubtedly one of the most challenging sites in the care of the OPW. Our team carries out tremendous work against the severe challenges of its location, isolation and unpredictable weather conditions to ensure safe access for visitors and the protection of the island’s heritage.”

Minister O’Donovan added, “As custodians of this World Heritage property we in the OPW, alongside NMS and NPWS, are privileged to work with others around the globe in this important project, strengthening our engagement with the community of south Kerry in terms of the island’s value and significance.”

All prospective visitors are encouraged to view the Sceilg Mhichíl Safety Video prior to booking a visit to the island to get an idea of what to expect.

For example, a visit to the monastery on the island will entail a climb of 618 steps, ascending over 600 ft. (180 metres). It is a demanding climb and any person with health issues should consider carefully their own physical limitations before exploring this part of the site.

Advance booking is essential and details can be found at https://heritageireland.ie/places-to-visit/Sceilg Mhichíl/