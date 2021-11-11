Kerry’s Recovery Haven nominated for two national awards

Tralee’s Noreen O’Flaherty has been shortlisted for a Volunteer Ireland Award in the Health and Wellbeing category of the prestigious competition.

Cancer support charity, Recovery Haven Kerry has been shortlisted in two categories at this year’s Volunteer Ireland Awards, which take place in December.

Tralee’s Noreen O’Flaherty, who has been with the charity since its inception in 2010 is among the three finalists in the Health and Wellbeing category of the prestigious competition, while the charity’s entire volunteer team has also made the top three in the ‘Larger Group’ category.

The esteemed awards shine a light on the remarkable achievements of volunteers around the country by honouring them at a national level.

Noreen was selected for her selfless commitment to the charity for the past 10 years, not only as a key member of the gardening group and valued volunteer listener, but as a trained programme facilitator.

In recent years, Noreen trained as a programme facilitator for the ‘Thrive and Survive’ programme, undertaking training and subsequently delivering 10 six-week programmes to Recovery Haven clients. She also undertook training to deliver the ‘Building Better Caregivers’ programme in 2020, aimed at supporting those caring for a loved one with cancer. All this is done on a voluntary basis, in addition to Noreen’s hands-on work in the charity’s garden and in the house itself.

The second nomination is for the charity’s entire team of volunteers, who are an integral cog in the Recovery Haven Kerry wheel. This includes the charity’s volunteer listeners, therapists, gardeners, fundraisers and board members.

At the height of Covid19 restrictions, the charity’s volunteer listeners came together to provide a phone support service for clients who could not visit Recovery Haven due to lockdown, making over 2,000 phone calls since March 2020.

Commenting on the award nominations, Recovery Haven Kerry manager Siobhan MacSweeney described the volunteers as the lifeblood of the organisation who, she said, keeps Recovery Haven’s heart pumping and full of vitality.

“For the past decade, I have had the pleasure of spending time on a daily basis with members of our volunteering groups. The simple truth is that we would not be able to deliver our services without them. We depend on them, we need them and they give us so much more that we can ever give them. They say volunteers aren’t paid because they are priceless, and we could not afford all that they give. Each volunteer, their skills and time make up a large part of Recovery Haven, so I am delighted with this acknowledgement for all our volunteers.”