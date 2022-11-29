Kerry's ‘Ocean Heroes’ scoop national award for their defence of the coast

Aidan O’Connor and Martha Farrell of the Maharees Conservation Association with the 2022 Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Award. Photo by Naoise Culhane

DEDICATED protectors of the West Kerry coast and environment are being rightly celebrated nationally this week as ‘Ocean Heroes’ after winning a major award.

The Maharees Conservation Association was delighted to receive the Special Achievement Award in the 2022 Clean Coasts Ocean Heroes honours, recognising the vital work the group has undertaken on the tombolo over many years.

And they weren’t the only environmental heroes from Kerry recognised at the awards with the work of the Fenit Coast Conservation group also showcased.

The Maharees group was nominated in the Beach Clean Award and Special Achievement Award categy, with Fenit nominated for the Local Action Award.

Clean Coasts, the An Taisce body focused on protecting the marine environment and which organises hundreds of beach cleans each year, said the Special Achievement Award was in recognition of ‘something spectacular this year’.

That spectacular something has been the unstinting work of the Maharees group in continuously planting marram grass along the eroding dunes to halt further erosion and claim back precious more habitat along the biodiverse tombolo.

"The group has been carrying out a series of marram grass planting events in their area to stabilise the sand dunes damaged by Atlantic storms and have been raising awareness and educating the public on the importance on sand dunes and why they need to be protected,” Clean Coasts said.

“The Clean Coasts brand is intrinsically associated with environmental excellence and it is widely acknowledged that its community engagement initiatives and environmental campaigns are making a tangible difference to our coastal environment,” Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said at the awards ceremony in Dublin in his keynote address.

“The Ocean Hero Awards recognise the effort, dedication and commitment of individuals, volunteers, groups and the wider community to safeguard the future of our oceans. I am struck and heartened by the wide variety of entries and the amazing work that is going on around the length and breadth of the country. My Department will continue to support the Clean Coast range of programmes into 2023. We consider these to be important national anti- marine litter and citizen activation measures which we will continue showcase internationally as examples of best practice,” Minister Noonan said.

Clean Coasts Manager Sinead McCoy said her organisation was deeply impressed with the groups they honoured: “For the past 15 years, the Clean Coasts programme’s Ocean Hero Awards have been celebrating the incredible efforts of Clean Coasts volunteers around the Irish Coastline.

"We have nothing but awe and respect for the amazing groups and individuals highlighted in our shortlist for this years Ocean Hero Awards. We were delighted to have received so many inspirational nominations that show not only the true dedication of these coastal custodians, but also that their efforts don’t go unnoticed by the community”