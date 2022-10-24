Kerry’s newest Columbarium Wall – what’s involved and how much does it cost?

The niche spaces at the new Columbarium Wall at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.

The new Columbarium Wall at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.

The addition of a new Columbarium Wall at Rath Cemetery in Tralee is an indication of shifting attitudes towards burial practices as more people now consider cremation.

The wall, which is officially opened, incorporates a specially designed space comprising of a designated lawn over 25 meters in width at the eastern side of Rath Cemetery.

Kerry County Council (KCC) confirmed that it has so far sold seven niche spaces at Rath Cemetery. Each space costs €1,200.

The niches are designed to accommodate two interments. No-pre purchase is permitted. Only once someone has passed away can a niche be bought.

The purchase can be done through local undertakers, or directly through the Burial Ground Office at KCC. The latter do not supply urns but will provide the internal dimensions of niches to ensure remains fit.

New footpaths, drainage works, and an extension of a boundary form part of the new site which is located near the Mass alter in the graveyard.

Calls for a Columbarium Wall at Rath Cemetery were made amid a shift in attitudes regarding burial practices.

An increase in cremations, and the costs associated with purchasing and decorating grave plots, are further reasons why the wall is expected to prove popular.

Columbarium Walls are often used by economic emigrants working here and who have suffered a bereavement. The remains can be stored to make repatriation easier if that is their wish.

Sean Lynch of Hogan’s Funeral Home in Tralee said he has noticed a shift towards cremations in recent times.

“I would say more people are looking at the convenience and lower costs involved,” he said.

“People are more transient with work these days, which can make the use of a Columbarium Wall seem more preferable to families. I suppose there is no single explanation as to why cremations are increasing but they definitely are,” Sean added.

The Columbarium Wall at Rath Cemetery is the second in Kerry following on from the wall that opened in Knockeendubh, Killarney in late 2020.

Other stipulations include a fee for opening the niche after the first interment that must be paid in advance. A niche may only be opened when appropriate notice is provided.

Any request to remove ashes from the niche must also be made in writing to KCC.

Engraving on the memorial plaque will be the responsibility of the purchaser but prior approval must be sought from KCC in advance.

Flowers and other forms of monument are prohibited.