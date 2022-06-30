Kerry’s first Women’s Shed up and running thanks to Phoenix Women’s Centre in Tralee

At the new Phoenix Women's Centre Shed in Tralee: Jacqui Lythgoe, Eva Walsh, Annette O'Sullivan, Noreen Graham, Rita O' Sullivan, Chairperson of the Phoenix Woman's Centre, Mary Tarrant Lynch, Sheila Martin Secretary of the Phoenix Woman's Centre, Marian Fitzgerald Committee Member, Mandy Landers and Marquette Carey of the Phoenix Women's Centre in Tralee (Photographer Mark O'Sullivan).

The new Phoenix Women’s Centre and Shed, located in the Pipers’ Band Hall on Matt Talbot Road in Tralee, held its first gathering on Thursday and organisers are already looking forward to adding a new dimension to the excellent work of the Centre.

The Phoenix Women’s Centre at Market Place will continue as normal to provide its full range of supports in counselling, advocacy, confidential phone line, and signposting services for women.

However, the Phoenix Women’s Centre and Shed is an extension of this service, and a place for women to meet in a social environment.

A range of pursuits such as expanding Empowerment and Personal Development programmes, Return to Work Courses, IT Skills, Walking Group, Nutrition classes, Yoga sessions, Drumming, Art Therapy, Self-Care Workshops, and various talks on women's issues, will be a feature of the Shed.

The Men’s Shed model is already extremely popular in Kerry and around Ireland. Currently, there is 40 Women’s Shed’s in Ireland, a number that continues to grow.

“We’re very excited about it. Women’s Sheds have been springing up fast in recent years. By linking up with Women’s Sheds around Ireland, this will help us to network and grow our own Shed,” said Sheila Martin of the Phoenix Women’s Centre.

Sheila has also been in contact with Kerry County Council to explore the possibility of acquiring a more permanent site for the Women’s Shed.

“The Shed is about improving the quality of life of women. We have many women who are living in isolation, retired or unemployed,” she said.

"The idea is to be inclusive and improve a whole range of factors in women’s lives through the Shed. We have an excellent program called ‘Rise and Rejuvenate’ that has a wide range of activities and training for women,” Sheila added.

All are welcome to visit the Phoenix Women’s Shed every Thursday between 10:30am to 1:30pm at the Pipers’ Band Hall, Matt Talbot Road.

A public meeting will be held for women interested in joining the shed on July 7 (same time and venue). This is an opportunity for women to get involved and give feedback about the Shed.

The official launch of Phoenix Women’s Shed is on July 15 at 6:30pm at Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee. Tickets, €25.00.

For more information, call 066 9130430. Email: info@phoenixwomenscentre.ie,