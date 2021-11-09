Kerry’s ‘Dancing priest’ protests at COP26

Former Priest and Kerry native Neil Horan has made a comeback of sorts with a protest at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this week.

The defrocked Priest, still widely known as the “dancing Priest”, has once again targeted a high-profile event with his recognisable brand of one-man protest, though this time without the global attention of previous stunts, including his disruption of the 2004 Olympics, which many feel cost Brazilian athlete Vanderlei de Lima a gold medal in the marathon.

Video footage on YouTube appears to show the infamous Kerry man holding a sign outside the COP26 conference on Monday afternoon. In the online video, the former Priest is dressed in the green and orange of Ireland, in attire similar to the kind he sported during protests at other global events.

Read More He is seen holding a sign saying: “The Catholic Church is the Whore of Babylon. It is totally false says the Bible.” The Kerry man then performed a dance to the music of the late Denis Murphy from Gneeveguilla, close to where Horan was born. He now lives in London. The Scartaglen man, who is now aged 74, has made global headlines on several occasions. He first courted world-wide attention when he ran on the track at Silverstone during the British Formula One Grand Prix in 2003. A year later, he bundled de Lima off course at the Olympic games. The Kerry man was defrocked by the Catholic Church in 2005 and was arrested by German police the following year when he arrived to mount another of his bizarre protests at the 2006 World Cup.