Kerry’s ‘Dancing priest’ protests at COP26

The former Kerry priest Fr Neil Horan protesting outside COP26 in Glasgow this week. Expand

The former Kerry priest Fr Neil Horan protesting outside COP26 in Glasgow this week.

Sinead Kelleher

Former Priest and Kerry native Neil Horan has made a comeback of sorts with a protest at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this week.

The defrocked Priest, still widely known as the “dancing Priest”, has once again targeted a high-profile event with his recognisable brand of one-man protest, though this time without the global attention of previous stunts, including his disruption of the 2004 Olympics, which many feel cost Brazilian athlete Vanderlei de Lima a gold medal in the marathon.

Video footage on YouTube appears to show the infamous Kerry man holding a sign outside the COP26 conference on Monday afternoon. In the online video, the former Priest is dressed in the green and orange of Ireland, in attire similar to the kind he sported during protests at other global events. 

