Kerry’s Covid testing centre to move

THE main HSE Covid testing centre in Kerry is to move to another location in Tralee.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) announced on Wednesday that the Kerry Community Test Centre, which has operated from Ballymullen Barracks, is to move to the former Borg Warner plant in the Monavalley Industrial Estate from next Monday, April 25.

The test centre has been located at Ballymullen Barracks Tralee since July 2020 but the barracks are now needed to provide short term accommodation for Ukrainian refugees arriving in the county.

Testing remains by appointment only and the public can continue to book appointments via the HSE website.

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Gabrielle O’Keeffe said the Defence Forces have been a huge support to the health services throughout the Covid pandemic.

"We thank them sincerely for that support. As the Ballymullen Barrack site is now needed for the state’s response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis; we will relocate the test centre to Monavalley Industrial Estate,” said Ms O’Keeffe.

“We thank the people of Kerry for their ongoing support, and for their patience and co-operation during this transition.”

Work is now underway to adapt part of the building at the former Borg Warner site – which is also used as a vaccination centre – to act as a testing centre.

In the meantime, a temporary marquee-type structure on the site will be used.