Kerry’s 7-day COVID rate jumps by 23 cases per 100,000 people

Kerry’s COVID incidence rate for the past week has risen to almost 375 per 100,000 people.

This represents an increase of 23 cases per 100,000 from the statistics released yesterday by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. Today’s update from the HPSC is correct up to midnight on Tuesday, October 12.

Kerry had 553 confirmed cases in the week leading up to that date, giving the county a rate of 374.4 cases per 100,000 people. This is the third-highest rate of any county in the Republic of Ireland. The same rate nationally stands at 239.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Kerry’s 14-day incidence rate, meanwhile, rose only slightly from 619.5 to 620.1 cases per 100,000 people, but this remains the fourth-highest rate among counties in the Republic. The national average also rose from 394.2 cases per 100,000 people to 407.2.

The number of cases hospitalised nationally over a two-week period rose from 428 to 434, while the number of people admitted to intensive care dropped from 24 to 23.

The news comes after University Hospital Kerry confirmed that part of its Aghadoe Ward is being temporarily used to treat COVID patients in response to rising hospitalisation numbers at UHK.