Kerryman (58) facing the prospect of homelessness: ‘I’m scared and don’t know what to do’

Pat McDonnell. (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan). Expand

Pat McDonnell. (Photo by Mark O'Sullivan).

Stephen Fernane

A 58-year-old Tralee man, who works as a carer, is facing the prospect of sleeping on the street if he can’t secure accommodation by next week.

Pat McDonnell was told by his landlord over three months ago that he must vacate his current lodgings, which he rents under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme.

