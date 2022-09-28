Kerryman (58) facing the prospect of homelessness: ‘I’m scared and don’t know what to do’

A 58-year-old Tralee man, who works as a carer, is facing the prospect of sleeping on the street if he can’t secure accommodation by next week.

Pat McDonnell was told by his landlord over three months ago that he must vacate his current lodgings, which he rents under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme.

Mr McDonnell is claiming that Kerry County Council (KCC) is refusing to offer any further assistance as they say he refused two offers of accommodation already.

Mr McDonnell denies this saying he refused one offer of a house in Causeway, as it was too far out. He claims the second offer - an apartment at James’s Street in Tralee - was not viewed by him.

He said he did inspect a suitable house on the outskirts of Tralee but once the proprietor discovered he was a HAP tenant, the offer was withdrawn.

“The council told me they can do no more for me because I refused two premises. I only refused one because there’s no public transportation,” he said.

Facing homelessness is a frightening dilemma for Mr McDonnell. He said having no place of his own will make his work impossible to carry out.

“It feels frightening and frustrating. You never think this is going to happen to you at this age. I never did earn much money in my life, but I never imagined I’d be in this position, and in my own town,” he said.

"I work as a carer; a carer that could soon be on the streets. I’m scared. I have a friend who I’m hoping can store some of my stuff,” he added.

Mr McDonnell insists that KCC had four months to come up with alternative accommodation. He has also been searching for suitable lodgings himself but believes few landlords are keen on taking HAP tenants.

“When you don’t have money, everything in life gets harder. To suddenly find myself looking for a sleeping bag and being on the street is not nice,” he said.

He explained that on the same day as the Government announced its Budget 2022 package, being told the street is the only option as a place to live is a poor reflection on the country. Mr McDonnell plans to sleep outside a homeless hostel until they admit him.

“I have no choice. I will sleep outside their door so they can see me every morning. I did not refuse two offers of accommodation, so why am I being penalised for this? Is this the country that they are proud to have developed? I feel vulnerable, I don’t know where to turn.”

Kerry County Council said it cannot comment publicly on individual cases out of respect for privacy. It said KCC works proactively with all housing applicants and those in need of emergency accommodation to find suitable solutions.