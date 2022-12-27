Kerry Year in Review 2022 : The March stories that grabbed your attention

Safe at last: Sean Dineen (left) and wife Breda (right) at their home in Mortara, Ballylongford, with Yury and Julia Sotnyk and the couple’s two sons, Max (8) and Anthony (4). Max is starting school soon, and the boys, mercifully, seem to have come through the trauma relatively unscathed. Photo by John Kelliher

A young Kilgarvan woman - Karin O’Shea (26) - who is undertaking treatment for Lyme Disease in Germany said that the treatment and how she has responded positively to it in just a fortnight are “amazing and frightening” considering how little could be done for her in Ireland during “12 years of suffering”.

Lyme treatment success

“I’ve already noticed so many positive effects. The treatments have been extreme and intense, however I’m already seeing benefit after the first two difficult weeks.

No homophobic remark

Michael Healy-Rae denies making homophobic remark at Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during a Dáil spat.

‘How could I apologise when I meant nothing by it’ is Michael Healy-Rae’s response to allegations that he made a homophobic remark to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during a war of words in the Dáil.

The two politicians were locked in a bitter row over the Shannon LNG project when it descended into insults about personal backgrounds.

During the row, Deputy Healy-Rae said to the Tánaiste, ‘off with you with the airy-fairies and see how far it will get you.’

‘Tiredness kills...’

A sister of road crash victim, Kerrie Browne, pleads with drivers to remember one simple message following an inquest into the 2019 fatality: “Tiredness kills.”

Andrea Browne’s younger sibling was killed while driving home after a 12-hour shift in University Hospital Kerry in October 2019. The inquest found that tiredness was likely to be the main factor in the nurse’s death.

“If you feel tired, be aware that tiredness kills,” said Andrea.

Escape from Kharkiv

Ukrainian couple Yury and Julia Sotnyk and sons Max (8) and Anthony (4) are processing their hellish escape from Kharkiv - to the safety of a new home in North Kerry.

The family hail as ‘heroes’, their hosts Sean and Breda Dineen, for Sean flew solo to Poland while Breda manned social media to make contact with the family and bring them to their home in Ballylongford.

The Sotnyks fled Ukraine’s second city as the bombs rained down on it at the outset of Putin’s brutal invasion.

Grateful for support

Zita Reilly, the partner of Listowel man Niall Maher – who was severely injured after being struck by a car in California back in January – has thanked the public for their amazing support and generosity as the fundraiser set up to aid his recovery reached over €67,000.

Niall was struck by a car driven by a suspected intoxicated driver in while he was walking back to a friend’s home in California and suffered serious and life-changing injuries including broken bones in his legs, his knee, elbow, eight ribs, and his shoulder.

Tralee feels the pinch

Locals in Tralee said that they are beginning to feel the pinch as a result of the rising costs of heating their homes as well as filling their cars with petrol or diesel as the war in Ukraine continues to drive up prices.

“It’s impacted me obviously with petrol and driving to work and back. I’ve an elderly mom living in Ballyheigue so trying to drive out and visit her, you’d notice the difference in the costs, especially when you’re just an average worker,” said Eileen Whelan.

Farewell to Michelle

The Kerryman’s Michelle Cooper-Galvin retires after 43-years working as a press photographer.

Michelle spoke to Stephen Fernane about her memories – the good and the bad – of a career spent capturing the life and times of the Kingdom and its people.

Michelle was the first press photographer in Ireland. However, she recalls nothing but positivity and encouragement in her dealings in what was then a male-dominated environment.

‘I appreciate how fortunate I have been in my career to meet such a rich tapestry of great people,” Michelle said as she looked back on her career.