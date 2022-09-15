Kerry women’s group wants free contraception scheme extended beyond women aged 17-25

The Phoenix Women’s Centre in Tralee has welcomed the Government’s new free contraception scheme for women aged 17–25 but say the age limit should be extended.

As of September 14, service providers including GPs, pharmacies, primary care centres, family planning centres and student health clinics will be signing contracts with the HSE to provide services under the scheme.

The cost of providing a wide range of contraceptive options currently available to medical card holders will now be available through the scheme.

These will include contraceptive injections, implants, the contraceptive patch and ring, and various forms of oral contraceptive pill, including emergency contraception.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the scheme is funded by a €9 million allocation from Budget 2022. It’s thought the scheme will assist women who are vulnerable and low-income earners.

Chairperson of the Phoenix Women’s Centre, Rita O’Sullivan, wants the scheme broadened to include women in older age groups.

“It is a positive step. We would be very pleased and the hope is it would be extended to all women that require it, not just the stated age groups,” said Ms O’Sullivan.

“No one knows what it is happening in anyone’s life. Our view at the Phoenix Centre is that this is a welcome first step. But you don’t know who is economically constrained now. That’s why the age criteria should be extended,” she added.

Minister Donnelly’s decision is seen as a seismic shift in the history of women’s rights and their ability to source contraception.

In 1935, the State prohibited the sale and use of contraception, while in the early 1970s members of the Irish Women’s Liberation Movement purchased condoms in Belfast and brought them by train to the Republic, where the importation and sale of contraceptives was banned.

But some have criticised the new law saying it equates to a waste of public spending, citing a lack of evidence that free contraception reduces unwanted pregnancies.

However, Ms O’Sullivan believes any societal judgement needs to be removed from what is essentially a women’s health issue.

“The judgement needs to be taken out of this and let women make the choice for themselves and be supported by having contraception made more accessible and freer,” she said.

“People judging other people is what the problem has been in the past. The saying ‘walk in my shoes before judging me’ still applies.”