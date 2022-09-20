Kerry

Kerry woman’s pride at seeing her granddaughter lead Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession

Lance Bombardier Tara Kelly’s grandmother hails from Cromane in County Kerry.  

Tara Kelly (left) on horseback leading Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege in London. Expand

Stephen Fernane

Tara Kelly’s love of horses blossomed as a child during her summer holidays in Rossbeigh where she loved riding out at Burke’s stables.

Fast forward to this week and Tara headed Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession riding for the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

