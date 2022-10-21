Kerry woman who undertook a six-month ‘campaign of harassment’ of friend convicted

A Listowel woman who continuously harassed her former friend – a campaign which included driving past her home and honking the horn 116 times in one month – was convicted of this week.

The court had previously heard that a childhood friendship between two women ‘soured’ leading to what judge David Waters said was a “campaign of harassment that had a detrimental impact on the victim”.

Michaela Cusack (23) of 21 Cashen Close, Dun Álainn, Clieveragh, Listowel, was charged with harassing Leah Murphy on various dates between October 20, 2019, and April 30, 2020, at the injured party’s address, 4 Stokers Lawn, Listowel.

The case has previously come before the court for evidence, which included that Ms Cusack would drive past Ms Murphy’s house “very slowly”, look in the window of her house, and sound the car horn at her. Such incidents could take place between 15 and 20 times a day, the court heard, and between April 1 and April 30, 2020, Ms Murphy noted 116 such incidents. The injured party noted 43 further records of the accused driving past her house or staring in the window, Sgt O’Connell said, between May 1 and 18 that year.

On Thursday, Ms Cusack, who had pleaded guilty previously, was before the court for sentencing.

Her solicitor, Brendan Ahern, asked the court to be lenient and not give Ms Cusack a conviction. He said the the offences date back three years now, and since then Ms Cusack has become a mother and is now working as a care assistant. She has plans to go into a career in nursing. He said a conviction would close this path off from her.

Mr Ahern said his client now has a ‘clear insight’ to the offence, something she did not have originally.

"It was immaturity on her behalf, I don’t say that to lessen the offence. The friendship had fallen apart and a new friend was on the scene. What started off as childish behaviour escalated,” he said, adding she did not realise the effect her behaviour had on her former friend.

Judge Waters said that Ms Cusack’s behaviour was not a one-off but a “campaign of harassment over six months”

He said that Ms Cusack could not leave court without a conviction.

“Just because she wants a career, this is too serious not to have a conviction,” he said. “It was a protracted campaign of harassment that made the victim’s life hell and even led to hospital.”

Judge Waters added that if Ms Cusack had contested the case he would be considering a custodial sentence, but she had pleaded guilty.

"I am not going to wipe the slate clean, these were premeditated actions over a protracted period.”

He convicted Ms Cusack and imposed a fine of €500 and, on the request of Sgt Kieran O’Connell, he also ordered Ms Cusack to have no contact with the victim for two years.