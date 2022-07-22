Kerry woman overjoyed after completing gruelling Bristol Channel swim in tough conditions

Kerry swimmer Elaine Burrows-Dillane added another accolade to her amazing list of achievements in the water when she completed the challenging Bristol Channel swim [from Glenthorn to Porthcawl] on Thursday in a time of 12h 52mins.

The Tralee native had to endure some stiff currents and strong swells along the way but completed her task in inspirational style.

Elaine now adds the Bristol Channel to her North Channel and English Channel swims, which is an incredible triumvirate of personal achievement.

Elaine was also the first woman to complete the Irish Triple Crown of swims in 2020 when combining the North Channel, Fastnet to Baltimore, and Galway Bay swims.

Elaine took to social media immediately after to thank everyone for their messages of encouragement and support for her Bristol Channel Swim.

“I will get through them in the next few days. Got to go and see Kerry win the All-Ireland now. Ciarrái Abú,” she said.

Elaine is hugely grateful for the strong support she receives from friends and family, and by the committed team of coaches that are always by her side during swims.

In June, Elaine and her swimming partners Aisling Brosnan, Caroline Corkery and Sandra Martin [also known as the Fenit Funky Femmes] completed a relay swim of the English Channel in an official time of 14hrs and 10 minutes.