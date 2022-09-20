Kerry woman Denise O’Connor describes 11-hour wait to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin – ‘It was a bit surreal’

Never has a Kerry jersey caused such a divide online as Denise O’Connor’s did over the weekend. This after the Ballybunion woman was spotted on TV sporting the famous green-and-gold top as she filed past the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state in Westminster Hall before her Funeral, which took place yesterday.

The photo of Denise in the famous Kerry jersey was posted to Twitter, where it seemed like everyone had something to say on it, some positive comments while others were, as Denise described it, “nasty”.

So, it’s safe to say that it’s been a whirlwind few days for Denise, who works in SuperValu in Ballybunion, after she decided on a whim to fly over to London last Saturday afternoon to the now famous/infamous queue to see the late British monarch’s coffin.

Denise spoke to The Kerryman this week about her experience of waiting 11 hours in line to see the coffin and why she chose to wear the Kerry jersey, of all things, for the moment.

“I was thinking all week if I would head over or not and then, on the Friday evening, I was watching it [the news coverage] on the TV at home here in Kerry, and I just decided then that I was just going to go over. So, I booked it and I flew out on Saturday from Shannon,” she said.

“One part of it [the queue] was tough. We had to stop for an hour because they were cleaning out the room, so there was nobody moving at all, so that was tough because it was so cold. This was at about three in the morning. But listen, the crowd there were brilliant. Everyone that was queuing there was excellent. Everyone was helping each other, they were so good,” she continued.

As for the big moment that she had been waiting for – seeing the coffin – Denise, who first had to turn off her phone and go through 20 minutes of security – described it as “unbelievable” and “surreal”.

“It was a bit surreal. I just couldn’t really believe it and I was actually very lucky then because they did the changing of the guards while I was there, I just happened to be there at that time, so I was able to stay for that as well because you’re not allowed to do anything until they are finished, so that was just amazing to see,” she said.

“I put it [the Kerry jersey] on because I actually travel nowhere on my own. I am so nervous and sure all my family were worried and they wanted to make sure they could see me going in, so I said I’d put on the jersey so they wouldn’t miss me. I text them when I knew I was about half an hour away from getting in so they would be watching and, sure, they couldn’t miss the Kerry jersey,” she laughed.

As for the online reaction to the photo of her in the Kerry jersey, Denise said that she first heard of it on the Sunday evening from her son.

“It was Sunday evening when my son rang me and he said ‘mom, this has just gone unbelievable’. I don’t do Twitter but he did say, ‘mom, thank God you don’t have Twitter’ because he told me that some of the comments on there were quite nasty,” she said.