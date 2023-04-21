Kerry woman borrowed daughter’s car but had no insurance or licence to drive

A woman who was involved in minor crash in Killorglin has been convicted of road traffic offences after she appeared before Cahersiveen District Court.

Betty Coleman (63) with an address at 8 Knocklyne, Sunhill, Killorglin was charged with driving without insurance and driving without a licence as well as careless driving at Lower Bridge Street, Killorglin on May 5, 2022.

Sgt Stephen O’Brien told the court that Ms Coleman was using her daughter's car in Killorglin when she collided with another car close the Bianconi restaurant in a minor accident.

"No speed was involved, it was just a lack of attention,” he told the court.

The court heard that Ms Coleman had not driven in a while and her driving licence had lapsed. She also had no insurance to drive. The car she was using belonged to her daughter who was living in Germany at the time. The car was insured by her daughter but Ms Coleman did not have insurance nor does she have her own car.

Her solicitor Brendan Bradley said Ms Coleman had ‘made an error in judgement’ when she made the decision to take her daughter's car and drive to an appointment in Milltown.

She had been unwell and had tests and felt that she had to got the appointment so she decided to take her daughter's car after a lift she had arranged did not turn up.

"She found the key in her daughter's room and drove,” he said.

Judge David Waters convicted and fined her €200 for driving without insurance but did not disqualify her from driving and he convicted and fined her a further €200 for careless driving as a result of the accident. The charge of having no licence has been taken into account.