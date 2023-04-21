Kerry

Kerry woman borrowed daughter’s car but had no insurance or licence to drive

Sinead Kelleher

A woman who was involved in minor crash in Killorglin has been convicted of road traffic offences after she appeared before Cahersiveen District Court.

Betty Coleman (63) with an address at 8 Knocklyne, Sunhill, Killorglin was charged with driving without insurance and driving without a licence as well as careless driving at Lower Bridge Street, Killorglin on May 5, 2022. 

