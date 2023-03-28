Kerry

Kerry woman (86) faces eviction from her home – ‘They can’t put my mother out on the street’

A Listowel pensioner faces stress and anxiety since the Government’s ban on evictions was lifted. 

86-year-old Mary Allen from Listowel who faces eviction from her home.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The family of a Listowel pensioner facing eviction from rented accommodation has said she is stressed and anxiety-ridden at the thought of becoming homeless.

Mary Allen – an 86-year-old born and raised in Listowel – has rented her home in the town for the past 14 years. Her landlord served her with notice of termination of tenancy in October 2022.

