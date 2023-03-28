Kerry woman (86) faces eviction from her home – ‘They can’t put my mother out on the street’

The family of a Listowel pensioner facing eviction from rented accommodation has said she is stressed and anxiety-ridden at the thought of becoming homeless.

Mary Allen – an 86-year-old born and raised in Listowel – has rented her home in the town for the past 14 years. Her landlord served her with notice of termination of tenancy in October 2022.

But as the Government freeze on evictions was introduced on November 1, 2022, Mary now fears, since her notice was issued days prior to the eviction moratorium coming into law, she does not qualify and has already outstayed her notice to vacate the property.

The lifting of the eviction ban was passed on Wednesday last when secured by a majority of 83 votes to 68 in the Dáil.

With the law officially set to change on March 1 (this Friday), it has hastened Mary’s sense of unease as the prospect of finding somewhere to live at her stage in life is proving worrying.

Mary’s family is appealing to Kerry County Council (KCC) to source alternative accommodation for their mother, to help put her mind at ease.

Her son, Michael, explained that he contacted the Council – who say they are trying their best to find accommodation – but to date there has been no luck for Mary.

Mary’s case is symptomatic of the many hundreds of people in the county living in the rented sector and who have contacted KCC’s Housing Department outlining their dilemma.

“No one seems to be able to do anything for her. They can’t just put my mother out on the street, she is an 86-year-old woman,” Michael said.

“My mother is worrying about this for nearly a year now. It’s too much for her. She’s afraid she’s passed the term of eviction notice. Her mental health is clearly suffering as a result,” he added.

Michael revealed that KCC had offered his mother a place to live in Listowel. However, Michael insists that it is not suitable, and he fears that, because she has turned down her initial offer of a place, she will be deemed less of a priority.

“I know the Council are doing their best in the situation. But you can’t just uproot an elderly woman and make her live in a place that is far from suitable. I’m not going to name the place in question, but some of the alternative places are far from ideal,” he said.

“My mother never asked for help in her life until now. She’s only just joined the housing list because she didn’t think she’d have to go on it. It’s a fright that an 86-year-old woman is not getting the peace of mind she needs,” he said.

Mary was born in 1937 – the same year that Fianna Fáil leader Éamon de Valera concluded the Irish Constitution. Ironically, it did not enshrine a constitutional or legal right to housing for its citizens.

Mary told Michael about how she was born at a time in Listowel when ordinary people found it difficult to find a comfortable place to live. Now, in the latter stages of her life, she said she faces another housing crisis in her town.

“She is a very independent woman and has lived through a lot of changes in Ireland, hard times and good times,” Michael said.

“She is afraid to stay alone at night, so my nephew stays with her.

“I know there’s a shortage of property; I think there should be a preference for someone her age,” he added.