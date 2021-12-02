Kerry welcomes first man to finswim the county’s coastline

Round Ireland Finswim Expedition swimmer Anrí O’Domhnaill (centre) with Eleanor McCarthy and Kathrina Breen, Irish Cancer Society Ireland; Derry Healy, Kerry Co-ordinator; Cllr Marie Moloney, Mayor of Killarney Municipal District; and John O’Loughlin of Killarney Water Rescue at The Shire on Thursday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Having completed the first-ever solo finswim around the Kerry coast in recent weeks – a voyage including the UNESCO Skellig Michael site and travelling through the Blasket Sound – Anrí Ó Domhnaill is heading off on the next leg of his Round Ireland Finswim.

The Donegal native began more than a year ago with one of the most unique expeditions ever undertaken, an attempt to finswim around the island of Ireland, and if he completes this he will become the first person in history to circumnavigate a country by finswimming.

While doing so, the father of six will help to raise funds for two national charities – The Irish Cancer Society and Water Safety Ireland – and promote their work. Anrí set off on his journey from Carrickfin beach on September 17, 2020, and has travelled around the coastline of Donegal; Derry; Antrim; down the North Channel to Carnsore Point in Wexford; and onto Waterford and Cork before arriving in Kerry in recent weeks.

However, his epic adventure was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions in place, and Anrí had to abandon the dream for more than eight months in the interim.

He took to the water just over 10 weeks ago and arrived in November into Kerry, where he circumnavigated the entire county coastline, with huge help from the local people.

While Anrí had a full team with him en route, he could not undertake the expedition without local support, and in Kerry he got some wonderful backing, not least from his GAA connections, which include his good friend Mick O’Dwyer.

Anrí is a GAA man to the core, but it is the love of the great outdoors and the water that drew him to his latest expedition.

“My parents were inspirational and I was brought up by the sea...I always had a sense of adventure and a love of the great outdoors and a special affinity with the sea,” he said.

Anrí tries to get into the water almost every day, unless bad weather halts him – and storms last week forced him inland for several days. However, weather permitting, Anrí swims anywhere between five and 15 miles daily with his trusty fins, and sometimes with a wetsuit, sometimes without. The conditions of the water influence his daily swimming routine greatly, but to date he has conquered more than 1,120km of the coastline. However, it is unlikely he would be spotted in the water as he swims miles off-shore.

“I go as far as possible as often as possible,” he explained. However, the entire swim is technical and science-oriented given the nature of his expedition. Finswimming is a specialised sport, and it can take some years to get used of swimming with fins. It is something that Anrí took up at age 14, at around the same time he taught himself how to dive.

With years of experience in the water not only as a swimmer but as a qualified lifeguard, diver and skipper, Anrí is no stranger to water, so he is well prepared for the arduous journey still ahead.

The 57-year-old was also in the Defence Forces for many years which gave him further experience useful for facing the challenge, not least his peace-keeping duties around the world.

This, too, is not his first challenge; over the years the adventurer has faced many expeditions around the world.

This epic challenge is not only about personal achievement and to help charity; it is also part of PIER study (Public Health Impact of Exposure to Antimicrobial Resistance in Recreational Waters) at the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG). The PIER project will investigate whether people who regularly swim, surf or engage in other in-water activities in Irish rivers, lakes and coastal seas are more likely to pick up and carry antibiotic resistance (AR) bacteria in their gut.

Anrí has been swimming almost daily off the Kerry coast in recent weeks as part of the challenge, at locations including Brandon Bay, Tralee Bay, Banna Strand, and Kerryhead.

“It is a massive coastline but it has become a home away from home,” he told The Kerryman this week after he came inland, where he was greeted by Mayor of Killarney Cllr Marie Moloney and was given huge support in Killarney from The Tatler and The Shire, who sponsored accommodation and food for the team during its stint in the town.

Each leg of the journey is planned, and the days that Anrí and his team are not in the water, they are undertaking reconnaissance of the next leg.

“People have been so helpful in Kerry, without those that sponsor us it would be so expensive...I couldn’t do it without my team, I couldn’t do it without them, and I want to thank the coastal community in Kerry for all their support too.”

Mr O’Donnell also thanked the Kerry Sub Aqua Club and skipper Gearóid Moran – who played a huge part in the swim around Skellig Michael – and to the Kennedy family of The Moorings, who also helped him on this section of his swim.

Anrí has now said goodbye to continue onto the Clare coast but has no idea when he will finish the epic challenge; perhaps some time in spring or summer 2022.