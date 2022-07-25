Kerry welcomes All-Ireland heroes home as crowds throng to Tralee’s Denny St

25.7.2022 . The all Ireland Winning Kerry Football team arrived home to the Kingdom of Kerry onto Denny Street this evening. 10's of thousands of fans showed up for the Kerry Football All Ireland winning Teams' in Tralee . Players took to the stage . Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - info@dwalshphoto.ie www.dwalshphoto.com

25.7.2022 .Kerry Captain - Sean O'Shea with Sam pictured on Denny Street . The all Ireland Winning Kerry Football team arrived home to the Kingdom of Kerry onto Denny Street this evening. 10's of thousands of fans showed up for the Kerry Football All Ireland winning Teams' in Tralee . Players took to the stage .

25.7.2022 .Eila Moran with Dad David Moran on the Kerry Bus . The all Ireland Winning Kerry Football team arrived home to the Kingdom of Kerry onto Denny Street this evening. 10's of thousands of fans showed up for the Kerry Football All Ireland winning Teams' in Tralee . Players took to the stage .

25.7.2022 .David Clifford and Greg Horan Team mates on the Bus . The all Ireland Winning Kerry Football team arrived home to the Kingdom of Kerry onto Denny Street this evening. 10's of thousands of fans showed up for the Kerry Football All Ireland winning Teams' in Tralee . Players took to the stage .

25.7.2022 .Kerry players with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 .Kerry players with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 .Kerry Austin Stacks player Joseph O'Connor with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 .Kerry Austin Stacks player Joseph O'Connor with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 .Kerry players with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 .Kerry players with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 .Kerry players with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 .Kerry players with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 .Kerry manager Jack O'Connor ( RIGHT ) and Kerry Chairman Pat O'Sullivan and players with Sam pictured on Denny Street .

25.7.2022 A Kerry Fan looks on at the Kerry players with Sam arrive onto Denny Street .

25.7.2022 Mary Greensmith looks on at the Kerry players with Sam arrive onto Denny Street .

One of Kerry’s longest runs without an All-Ireland has ended, and Tralee’s Denny Street had all the signs of it tonight.

If Kerry people had a habit of downplaying their excitement at All-Ireland wins past, it’s a habit they’ve kicked for now. There were no ‘yerras’ this time as the latest batch of champions came home; the county is celebrating and doesn’t mind who knows.

The Kerry flags had been draped over Tralee’s best-known street since well in advance of Sunday’s decider, but my Monday evening, the thousands of fans flanking the thoroughfare ramped the green and gold theme to top gear. Children clapped ’22-KY-SAM’ reg plates against barriers already feeling the strain. Others swung plaited green-and-gold bands above their heads. One young man sat up on a tree in Pearse Park to gain a better view of the platform assembled in front of the Ashe Memorial Hall; another climbed the railing of the same park, maintaining his balance by holding onto a lamp-post.

And all this well before the open-top bus arrived with the players they came to see.

Some went with more straightforward means of gaining a clearer vantage point, sitting on the shoulders of their parents. Dónal Ó Muircheartaigh from Clochán in West Kerry held up his two sons at once, while their sister, Róisín, got a boost from mom Mary.

“It’s their first homecoming,” Dónal told the Irish Independent. “Conor [7] and Róisín were up at the match yesterday as well, Jack [3] is a bit too young yet. But it’s fantastic to be here tonight.”

If the trio’s favourite player – David Clifford, of course – and his team-mates keep going as they are, Jack mightn’t have to wait too long.

DJ Big Jim reassured us over and over that the team was on its way from Castleisland, but after waiting eight years, a few more minutes wouldn’t hurt. His eclectic playlist – jumping from Country Roads and The Wolfe Tones to Maniac 2000 and Opus – and on-stage energy did enough to keep things moving in the meantime in any event.

And then the bus arrived, with the suited-and-booted of the Kerry set-up dangling Sam over the side of the coach, prompting unrestrained cheers of joy from the thousands. It might have even been louder than the whoops for David Clifford as the players were introduced, one by one, after they climbed onto the platform.

“It’s a special time, and to be here today and to see the crowd, it’s unbelievable,” said co-captain Seán O’Shea. “It’s so special to be part of this.”

“It’s a privilege to be here,” his co-captain and home-town lad Joe O’Connor said. “We [Austin Stacks GAA club] had a great year last year, and I got nominated [for captaincy]. I’m really proud for my club for nominating me, and proud for these boys as well.”

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy remarked that he’d never seen a crowd like it in the town. His father and namesake, one of the game’s greats, might be better qualified to judge on that, but somehow, it’s hard to doubt Mikey Junior.