Kerry welcome for Ireland’s newest citizens at Killarney ceremony

Minister of State James Browne and retired Judge Bryan McMahon pictured at the citizenship ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photo: Don. MacMonagle

Writer and broadcaster Barbara Scully with her husband, photographer, Paul Sherwood in Killarney on Monday as they became new Irish citizens. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Baby Linda Koleda from Lithuania pictured who was with parents Vevgenis and Emma Koleda at the citizenship ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photo: Don. MacMonagle

Artists Mark and Jean Eldred from Norwich & Killarney pictured after receiving their citizenship at the citizenship ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photo: Don. MacMonagle

On Monday 3,300 people became new Irish citizens in Killarney, from left, Mikaely and Gabriel Mihaila, Living in Dublin, Allison Currach and Karen Fernandes, Galway. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Harpreet Singh, from Newbridge, Co Kildare, in Killarney on Monday where 3,300 people became new Irish citizens in four separate ceremonies at the Gleneagle INEC. The Presiding Officers at the ceremonies was retired High Court Judge, Bryan McMahon and Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform Deputy James Browne, T.D. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

'Young Offender' Demi Isaac Oviawe best known for her role as Linda Walsh in the comedy The Young Offenders pictured after receiving her citizenship at a ceremony in the INEC, Killarney on Monday. Photo: Don. MacMonagle

Starting over in search of a new life in a different country is something Irish people are well accustomed to, having travelled the world for centuries.

That same feeling of becoming part of a new country was held uppermost in the hearts and minds of 3,500 people, who became new Irish citizens at ceremonies held at the INEC in Killarney this week.

The annual ceremony is as much a proud occasion for Ireland as it is for those receiving their certificates.

Immigration and citizenship can be a mutually beneficial process that brings out the best in people and society.

In four separate ceremonies at the INEC, applicants from over 130 countries proudly received their certificates of naturalisation and took an oath of fidelity to the Irish State.

Of the 3,500 people receiving their citizenship this week, 63 are from Kerry.

Minister of State James Browne TD, who presided over the ceremonies, welcomed the newest citizens, saying he was ‘delighted’ they chose to make Ireland their home.

“They now belong to an international Irish community, which spans all corners of the globe and has citizens from more than 180 countries,” said Minister Browne.

“Like many before them, they now bring their culture, history and traditions and combine them with ours,” Minister Browne added.

“In granting you your Irish citizenship, Ireland has made a wider symbolic commitment to you that resonates with our country’s history and with our people at home and abroad.

“A commitment that you will always have a home here with us, in the Ireland that strives to be safe, fair and inclusive for all,” the Minister added.

The Presiding Officers at the ceremonies were retired High Court Judge, Bryan McMahon and retired Judge Paddy McMahon.

In a warm and welcoming atmosphere in the INEC, the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State was also administered as the new citizens undertook to faithfully observe the law of the State and respect its democratic values.