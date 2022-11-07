Kerry village rejects planned Eir mast – ‘We have a beautiful village and this mast will be ugly’

Michelle Keane and her fellow residents of Knocknagoshel make a stand in their village against plans to erect a mast.With Michelle is (from left) Johnny Morrissey, Patricia Cusack, Scoil Mhuire, Knocknagoshel, Liz Lane, principal at Loughfouder National School,Pat Griffin, Geoff Collins, Kathleen Murphy and Anthony McAuliffe. Photo by John Reidy

Residents in Knocknagoshel are up in arms over plans to erect a 15m high Eir telecommunications structure with associated antennas, dishes and equipment in the North Kerry village.

In a show of unity, residents gathered to make their opposition felt at a public meeting on Monday attended by various local groups including politicians.

The proximity of the mast to housing and local schools is the primary concern of residents.

This is the second planning application for a mast in the village within the last two years after Kerry County Council (KCC) refused an initial plan to erect an 18-metre-high structure.

In a nod to the village’s famous historic banner, ‘Arise Knocknagoshel, and Take Your Place Among the Nations of the Earth’ - which dates to 1891 when residents marched to Newcastle West to support a rally for Charles Stewart Parnell – on Monday, residents held a sign with a clear message: ‘Eirise out of Knocknagoshel Village’

Locals say the proposed structure would be set just ten metres from residential properties raising fears for public health, as well as being an obvious ‘eyesore’.

Local woman Michelle Keane submitted an objection to the planning department at KCC. She claims the low frequency electromagnetic field from digital (TETRA) radio systems have adverse effects on health including symptoms such as heightened sensitivity, sleep disruption, nose bleeds, itchy skin and heart rhythm problems.

“We have a beautiful village. This mast will be ugly, it won’t fit in. It’s too near the school and there must be plenty of other areas around the locality where they could site the mast,” Ms Keane said.

“Nobody knows what the long-term health effects will be from electromagnetic fields generated by the mast. It’s a risk we cannot afford to take,” she added.

Residents want the mast located at an elevated site that would require a reduced height to achieve the same coverage. They also want Eir to re-assess its plans to take the concerns of property owners in the village on board.

“I urgently request that KCC prioritise the safety of the people who live and work in the vicinity of Knocknagoshel, especially the children who attend Knocknagoshel National School,” said Ms Keane.