Kerry village feels greenway vibe – ‘It’s the best thing to happen Fenit since the pier was built in the 1800s’

The route of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway is an old corridor made new by an innovative decision to connect two important points on a map.

The greenway cuts through part of the disused rail line that once linked Tralee with the popular seaside port for industry and leisure.

For decades, these tracks were nothing more than a disused and overgrown reminder of Fenit’s past economic strength.

But since their transformation into a 14km greenway, the ‘build it and they will come’ analogy is now clear as more people are walking and cycling to Fenit to enjoy what is a gem location on Tralee’s doorstep.

It’s still only April but already there is a palpable feeling among local business operators that something unique and positive is stirring; something with the potential to change Fenit as a tourism destination forever.

When you think about it, Tralee-Fenit Greenway is the only greenway in Ireland that terminates at a blue flag beach with views of the Slieve Mish Mountains sloping into Tralee Bay and the old lighthouse and thriving pier serving as reminders of Fenit’s economic antiquity. The reward for walkers and cyclists is a destination with a difference.

Parking and the dearth in tourist accommodation remain part of a parallel process in need of improvement in Fenit. Solving the parking issue may ultimately lie with more people deciding to leave cars at home and cycling the greenway, while working with accommodation providers in Tralee is key to resolving the dilemma of where tourists will stay before making Fenit their terminus.

The business community in Fenit know that nothing is ever fully guaranteed when hopes rest on the economy. This fluctuating force ebbs and flows leaving many aspirations in tatters. Occasionally, though, whenever circumstances intertwine to create a nucleus for success – as in the case of the greenway – outcomes can raise all boats.

In recent weeks, the greenway has started to revitalize the village’s reputation to a higher plane. Those who know Fenit already know its worth; those who don’t are now discovering Fenit’s quaint flamboyance thanks to the greenway.

Apart from the pier itself, the greenway is, possibly, one of the most significant developments for the entire area since the 1800s. I’m getting an increase in business already

This is translating into an increase in footfall that bodes well for summer months as much as off-peak times in the year. That's the widely held view among the village’s business community.

The West End Bar & Restaurant is a family run business in the village spanning six-generations from the Clifford to the O’Keefe families.

Bryan O’Keefe’s great-grandparents moved the bar from nearby Taulaught to Fenit in 1925 when the economic benefits from the pier were at their peak.

Thanks to 86-year-old Dan O’Keefe, the West End Bar & Restaurant continued to develop and is now run by his son Bryan.

The pier made Fenit a port and by extension an economic outlet for importing and exporting goods to Tralee. Bryan feels the greenway is as significant in terms of potential to Fenit today as the pier was when it was built in the 19th century. It’s as positive an endorsement of ‘greenway culture’ as one is likely to find.

Bryan said trade is already brisk since the greenway opened. So much so that he is renovating upstairs guest rooms in his premises to a high standard that will accommodate tourists in the summer months.

“Apart from the pier itself, the greenway is, possibly, one of the most significant developments for the entire area since the 1800s. I’m getting an increase in business already. The greenway is now advertising Fenit to people,” Bryan said.

Fenit has finally become what it should have become years ago: a local amenity hotspot for tourists. It’s a beautiful place

“The greenway has opened up a new tourist base for the area. People want to experience the greenway now. It’s the only greenway in Ireland that leads onto a blue flag beach. It feels like Fenit is finally getting the attention we know it deserves,” he added.

Bryan feels the greenway can only go from strength to strength as more people start to discover it. He makes this prediction while standing in the conservatory of his restaurant, situated just 40 feet from the entrance to the greenway.

“It’s going to be the golden goose for this locality. Everyone coming out of that greenway has to see my business, it’s impossible for them not to,” he said.

“The greenway is in people’s heads now as an amenity they can use. Fenit has finally become what it should have become years ago: a local amenity hotspot for tourists. It’s a beautiful place,” Bryan explained.

Mike O'Neill is the owner of Mike's Beach Cafe in Fenit. Photo by Dominic Walsh.

Mike O'Neill is the owner of Mike's Beach Cafe in Fenit. Photo by Dominic Walsh.

Mike O’Neill runs Mike’s Beach Café just down the street from the West End Bar. He is also renovating his café with the greenway in mind. Mike insists that a place to enjoy coffee and a snack for greenway users is going to be in high demand.

He plans to open the café in May to what will hopefully be a new and prosperous era for Fenit. His investment will be worth every cent if this comes to pass.

“We’re at the foothills of this greenway in terms of its potential long-term value to Fenit. There’s already been a massive change in the mind-set towards it. We must learn how to use and accommodate the greenway into the way we live. It’s also about learning the ways it can impact our businesses,” he said.

Mike suggests that linking Fenit with businesses in Tralee is a crucial first step to making the greenway successful. The potential may be enormous but only if a coherent strategy is implemented. Nothing is taken for granted in Fenit.

What I like most about the greenway is that it’s completely accessible to people of all abilities. For wheelchair users there are no kerbs and parking is accessible. The safety of it is huge

Mike likes the inclusivity aspect of the greenway and says he is meeting locals who tell him they have not cycled in decades. Since the greenway opened, they are rediscovering their exercise mojo.

“What I like most about the greenway is that it’s completely accessible to people of all abilities. For wheelchair users there are no kerbs and parking is accessible. The safety of it is huge,” he said.

“Of course, the greenway is going to benefit my business. But I want to be able to offer that service when people arrive. I’m targeting people who want a coffee and a slice of cake. The benefits are huge. Think about it, the greenway is just 13.6km from Tralee Train Station. It’s not an onerous greenway to get to or to complete, this appeals to a broad range of people,” Mike said.

While the service industry side of things is obviously crucial to Fenit’s tourism package, so too will be boat trips and water activities. A comfortable trek from Tralee to Fenit via the greenway can be complimented by an exciting range of things to do in the locality that incorporate Fenit’s natural amenities and stunning topography.

A drone image of stunning Fenit harbour with the village in the background. Photo by Dominic Walsh.

A drone image of stunning Fenit harbour with the village in the background. Photo by Dominic Walsh.

Fenit Sea Safari is the only business in Fenit that has started in tandem with the launch of the greenway. Proprietor Gary Egan has invested €175,000 in a state-of-the-art boat to help drive his business,

Gary’s customers range from thrill seekers who want to experience the scenic beauty of Tralee Bay, to bird watching and nature enthusiasts. He was set up to go last year when a delay in opening the greenway put his expectations on ice.

Gary explained his invested and business proposition is based entirety on getting a direct spin off from the Tralee-Fenit Greenway as the tourism season gains momentum. He praises the vision of those who cracked the greenway concept to begin with.

“A few years ago, I did a cost analysis and business plan and decided it just wouldn’t be viable in a million years to run this business; it just didn’t have the footfall. That’s up to this point,” Gary said.

Taking people out on the boat in this area is like bringing people to an art gallery. The scenery of the area is just amazing

“The greenway now makes it possible. I’ve worked it out that if I could just get a percentage of the greenway footfall it could make my business work out,” he explained.

Gary insists that while the greenway is already showing strong signs of being a game changer, he is mindful there have been false dawns before in terms of rekindling Feint’s tourism potential.

Gary studied similar business models in other coastal counties and is confident his business will be a welcome addition to Fenit. Gary thinks Tralee must play its part in promoting Fenit.

“We’re all interlinked. Tralee is the root of this greenway; our businesses are the branches. That’s how important Tralee will be,” he said.

"Taking people out on the boat in this area is like bringing people to an art gallery. The scenery of the area is just amazing. I’m hoping the greenway will bring people to Fenit and that they will make it a more rounded and memorable trip by seeing the bay,” said Gary.

Mary Browne runs the Tralee Bay Boat Experience. This business has taken tourists around the bay to savour some of the most majestic scenery Kerry has to offer for the past 26 years.

Mary is a member of the Fenit Town Hall Association, set up a couple of years ago to coordinate and implement social and tourism infrastructure in Fenit. The onset of the greenway feels a bit like all the planets are in alignment. Mary stressed this is not only good for Fenit, but for Kerry.

There is definitely a real buzz from the greenway. The first time I noticed this was during Christmas, which is normally an off-peak time… the greenway was absolutely lifting with people

She welcomes the all-year-round accessibility and safety aspect of the greenway, sensing this is what appeals most to people.

“There is definitely a real buzz from the greenway. The first time I noticed this was during Christmas, which is normally an off-peak time for Fenit,” she said.

"I’ll never forget around New Year when the greenway was absolutely lifting with people. People were asking about where they could get food and a coffee. That’s the kind of spin off we’re seeing,” she said.

Mary talks about seeing Fenit change over the years from when boats laden with coal and timber imported their wares to Tralee.

Even if its pier was purely functional, Fenit always had beauty and tourism potential in the eyes of locals. Today, the pier is a haven for boating enthusiasts and anglers. The greenway feels like the missing link in Fenit’s tourism chain.

“I’ve seen Fenit go down and rise again. But the greenway just feels different. Local people are trying to cultivate the whole Fenit element through the greenway,” she said.

"It really offers us, as a community, the opportunity to collaborate and utilise it for the promotion of Fenit. People forget the greenway is where the old tracks used to connect people to Fenit. The same is true of the greenway today,” Mary added.

I’ve seen Fenit go down and rise again. But the greenway just feels different

Businesses have grown organically in Fenit according to Mary. Visitors want to hear from locals, they want to know the history and to help create jobs there. This strategy has been in motion long before the greenway came to light.

“That’s the message we want to get out there: locals are delighted with the greenway but it’s very much part of our wider plans,” Mary explained.

"People are rightly taking advantage of the facility and using it to aid our cause to put Fenit on the map. Even though we would always be cautious as business owners, the greenway can only benefit us. There’s definitely a different atmosphere now, there’s more enthusiasm,” Mary said.

John Edwards, owner of Wild Water Adventures in Fenit. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

John Edwards, owner of Wild Water Adventures in Fenit. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Wild Water Adventures is a family owned adventure activity provider run by John and Michaela Edwards. They provide activities like coasteering and kayaking to name a few.

Even though their business is a well-established one, the couple invested more money in anticipation of the greenway. They too were preparing for a greenway dividend last season only for the grand opening to be delayed.

As I’m talking to you now, I can see lots of people coming from the greenway. I’m excited and optimistic about the future

John says the completion of the greenway car park in Fenit last September created the first tangible sign of an increase in greenway footfall. It’s all systems go for the new season and John and Michaela hope this will be bolstered by the greenway.

“As I’m talking to you now, I can see lots of people coming from the greenway. I’m excited and optimistic about the future of Fenit,” John said.

"We’ve other projects going on here like the diving boards, and Blue Way activities. Anything that brings more people to Fenit is going to be a good thing. There’s great energy to be had in Fenit.”