Kerry venue switch to ‘gender-neutral’ toilets for three-day transgender event

The Killarney Convention Centre will change its toilet status to ‘gender-neutral’ at the request of the European Professional Association for Transgender Health (EPATH) when its three-day conference starts next week.

The conference runs from April 26 to 28 and will be EPATH’s fifth European conference since it was founded in 2013. It’s the first time Ireland will host the event.

A rival group called Genspect will also stage what it calls a ‘counter-conference’ over the three days.

EPATH say the modification of opposite sex bathrooms is petitioned in advance of all its conferences.

An EPATH spokesperson said it is strongly in favour of gender-neutral toilets and requests that all venues cover the male/female signs ahead of events involving EPATH.

It was agreed months ago with management of Killarney Convention Centre that ‘male’ and ‘female’ only toilet signs would be covered with a single ‘toilet’ sign for the conference.

The toilet status will only change within the immediate vicinity of the EPATH conference, and all other toilets will be designated as normal.

“This is so nobody feels that they have no place to go to the toilet,” said Aisa Burgwal of EPATH.

“We only have gender-neutral toilets at the conference venue. We cover the male/female sign with a toilet sign. We indeed requested this from the hotel, and they accepted our request,” she added.

The Killarney Conference Centre is run by the Gleneagle Hotel Group – a family owned business since 1957. It did not respond to queries when contacted about hosting the conference.

The EPATH event will bring together professional speakers from the field of transgender studies to discuss topics aimed at strengthening standards and awareness of transgender issues within communities based on current research.

The bid to host the 2023 EPATH Conference was secured by Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) and is supported by local services like Kerry County Council, Health Service Executive Kerry, Listowel Family Centre, and Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce.

EPATH was founded a decade ago to combine the knowledge, skills and scholarship in transgender health at a European level.

In 2022, EPATH and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) supported proposals to change the law in the Netherlands to allow minors under 16 to change gender in the courts without parental consent.

EPATH opposed the controversial 2020 London High Court ruling on Bell v. Tavistock, which stated that children under 16 [in the UK] cannot take puberty blockers and gender affirming hormones without court approval.

EPATH argued that – based on the professional evidence of international transgender groups – puberty suppression and subsequent gender affirming hormone treatment in transgender adolescents is the most ‘widely accepted and preferred’ clinical approach for transgender people.

The UK Court of Appeal later overturned the High Court decision, ruling that such medical treatment should rest with doctors as opposed to judges.

The organisation called Genspect will stage its three-day conference in Killarney to coincide with the EPATH event.

Genspect say it is an international organisation providing support for individuals and families ‘impacted by gender distress’.

Its aim is to challenge what it claims is ‘the narrow, medicalised model’ of gender care. The theme of the conference is ‘The Bigger Picture’ and a venue in Killarney has yet to be decided on.

A statement from Genspect said its Killarney conference is the first in a series of ‘counter-conferences’ to EPATH and WPATH events.

Stella O’Malley, a psychotherapist and director of Genspect, claims puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery is an inappropriate form of treatment, especially for vulnerable children.

Several keynote speakers representing the Genspect view will be in Killarney for the three-day conference.