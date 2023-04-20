Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry venue switch to ‘gender-neutral’ toilets for three-day transgender event

Two high-profile and opposing gender-related conferences are scheduled to take place in Killarney in the coming days.

Topical toilets. Expand

Close

Topical toilets.

Topical toilets.

Topical toilets.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The Killarney Convention Centre will change its toilet status to ‘gender-neutral’ at the request of the European Professional Association for Transgender Health (EPATH) when its three-day conference starts next week.

The conference runs from April 26 to 28 and will be EPATH’s fifth European conference since it was founded in 2013. It’s the first time Ireland will host the event.

Privacy