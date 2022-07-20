Kerry v Galway: Tralee football’s rivalry unites in the Kingdom’s green and gold

It seems a lifetime ago that old rivals Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys went head to head in the county championship final.

Seven months on and many of the same players who did battle that day will be united in the common cause of Kerry football this Sunday.

The contribution of Tralee clubs to Kerry’s cause since the foundation of the Gaelic Athletic Association is enormous.

Players from Tralee alone – men and women - have amassed more All-Ireland medals with the Kingdom than most counties combined.

Joint Kerry captain on Sunday is Stacks stalwart Joe O’Connor. He is the latest in a long line of Tralee players with ambitions of climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand late on All-Ireland final day.

One gets the feeling that Joe looks primed to take his opportunity for Kerry as soon as more line is let out of the spool by the management.

He is an exceptional talent who will be joined on Sunday by club teammates Jack O’Shea and extended panel members, Greg Horan and Dylan Casey.

Austin Stacks lead the roll-of-honour in All-Ireland medals won by a club with 92 senior men's medals, and 58 senior women’s medals.

O’Connor follows in the footsteps of club legends like Miko Doyle and Joe Barrett, and should he manage to carry Sam up the Rock next week, he will be the first to do so since Ger Power in 1980.

“The excitement is really taking off as it’s been a long time coming. We’re so hoping Joe and Seanie [O’Shea] will be lifting the cup on Sunday,” said Austin Stacks Chairman, Shane Lynch.

“We’re very proud of all the lads from the club. They’re young players coming through and it means a lot to us. We’re very proud of our club’s history with Kerry and we’re hoping Joe will be the latest to make the breakthrough,” said Shane.

"Sunday builds on the success of our county championship win in December; seeing our lads with Kerry is now just a continuation of that.

"We’ve been putting up the signs all week, and RTÉ have been to the club. While we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, we are looking forward to it,” Shane added.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s GAA Club equally has a decorated history in producing quality players and captains for Kerry.

Dan Spring, Dan Joe Conway, Dan O’Keefe, John Dowling, Sean Walsh, Tommy Walsh, Barry O’Shea, and Jas Murphy is but a sample of the many greats to come from ‘the road’ and contribute to Kerry’s memorable raids on Croke Park.

The perennial figure of David Moran is enjoying a rich vein of form. He is joined on the panel by sharpshooting forward Jack Savage, and team selector and former All-Ireland medal winner, Micháel Quirke.

“To have three involved in the overall set up has created huge interest around the club. The demand for tickets is as high as it’s ever been. It looks like there’s going to be a big Strand Road contingent travelling Sunday,” said Kerins O’Rahilly’s Chairman, Haulie Kerins.

“You feel privileged to have anyone from your club involved on All-Ireland final day. Hearing their name called out in Croke Park in front of 80,000 people is something special,” he added.

"We’re delighted for David as he picked up a very bad injury last year. It’s great to see him back playing as well as ever again. David is like a father figure to some of the younger crop of players. His experience will be needed on Sunday,” Haulie said.

While Stacks, Strand Road, and John Mitchels have more established legacies when it comes to supplying the county side with players, Na Gaeil GAA Club is now part of this conveyer belt of production.

In the late 1970s the Oakpark Residents’ Association came up with the idea of forming a GAA club to cater for the growing number of youths in the locality.

In recent years, the club’s progress is the stuff of dreams: All-Ireland Junior glory in 2020 and going all the way to the All-Ireland Intermediate final in 2022, has set new standards.

The fact the club achieved senior status is testament to the work and dedication of club personnel. Their reward is having two key players involved with Kerry on Sunday – Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor.

The PRO of Na Gaeil GAA Club, Colm Ó Súilleabháin, explained how rewarding it is witnessing two home-grown players put on the green and gold.

“It’s beyond huge for us. It’s enormous that a small club like Na Gaeil, that was only established in the last 40 odd years or so, should have two players on the team,” he said.

Colm explained that incremental progress from division five to senior status is where every club wants to be.

Na Gaeil is at the top table now, and Jack and Diarmuid have played a significant role in this transition.

“Even as youngsters they were exceptionally talented. You would take notice of them. It’s also a family affair as Jack and Diarmuid have siblings playing with the club. They are very grounded,” he added.

Lastly, excitement is at fever pitch at Na Gaeil with the scramble for tickets intensifying by the hour.

“Excitement is really building, especially as we get nearer. We’re appreciating All-Ireland’s more now in Kerry as the whole landscape of football has changed. By the time you get to Croke Park and win an All-Ireland these days, you more than deserve it; it’s professional in all but name.

“For Na Gaeil, and all the other Tralee clubs, Sunday is the stuff we all dream of. These windows of opportunity don’t come around every time so you must grasp it,” Colm said.