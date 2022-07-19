Kerry v Galway: One Beaufort household has divided loyalties

Éanna, Breda and Frank Coffey pictured outside their house in Beaufort one week before the All-Ireland final. Photo by Tatyana McGough.

Eanna Coffey from Beaufort is this week flying the Kerry jersey in Galway as he helps his uncle cut turf, and on Sunday he will be flying the green and gold flag as he heads to Croke Park.

In the Coffey household, there are some divided loyalties, but mom Breda is somewhat outnumbered as her husband, Frank; and her two sons, Donncha (17) and Eanna (15), are firmly in the Kerry camp while she shouts for her native Galway.

Although Breda is ordinarily a Kerry fan given she has lived in The Kingdom for more than 30 years, she shouts for Galway whenever they meet Kerry; thankfully, they’ve not met too often in that time.

But her husband, Frank, the former chairman of Beaufort GAA club, and their sons are Kerry through and through.

"We are going for Kerry of course, there is no forgiveness there, we are straightforward Kerry,” said Frank.

The Coffey family, including Breda, are all hoping to be in Croke Park on Sunday, and there they will meet with Breda’s family to watch the game. Frank admits there will be plenty of banter, but he is confident that he’ll have the last laugh.

"Sure Beaufort people are so confident that we are going to win, it matters not,” he joked, but while he is confident, he sounds a note of caution:

"You don’t want to be over-confident either, it is a two horse race and we are from two footballing counties.”

Let's see who is happier in that household on Sunday.