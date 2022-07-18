Kerry v Galway build-up: Templenoe and Kenmare rally behind Kerry senior stars

Happy birthday and best wishes to Sean O'Shea from all at Kenmare Shamrocks GAA, who celebrated on Sunday, July 17. Front: Abbie, Dylan, Aaron O'Sullivan, Roisin Carey, Muireann Rochford, Laoise Carey, Niamh Rochford. Back: Treasurer Mairead Cronin (second from the right) with senior team panel and team management Jackie Tuohy, Timmy Palmer, Kieran Moriarty, Paul O'Sullivan PRO. Photo by Tatyana McGough

At the end of the noughties, Templenoe was named as Kerry’s best juvenile club, and those players have since blossomed and given the new batch of juveniles plenty reason to be excited about their club – and the Kerry team.

That excitement could be seen at their grounds on Sunday morning as a large gathering – including 50 to 60 children, and parents – joined up to show their support, ahead of the All-Ireland final against Galway, for Kerry and the four local lads who could make history next weekend.

“In 2008, we won the prize of best juvenile club in Kerry, and that was the makings of us,” said club Chairperson Pat O’Neill. “We were winning all around us underage. These are the guys who were the juveniles that time, and now the juveniles will watch them going out in Croke Park the next day.”

And aside from being inter-county standard players, they’re always willing to help at grassroots level, Pat explained.

“These guys, in fairness to them, are very sociable and go down to meet the kids as often as they can,” he said. “Any time you want them to present medals or do a bit of coaching with the youngsters, every one of the four of them is first class, and the kids know them well.”

Not too far away in Kenmare, the buzz is evident in the green and gold around the town.

Kenmare Shamrocks PRO Paul O’Sullivan said that the involvement of Stephen O’Brien and Seán O’Shea in the Kerry set-up makes it easier to get kids interested in GAA locally, and some of those youngsters joined management and board members as the senior Kenmare players held a training session on Sunday.

“It’s pivotal with the younger folk,” Paul said. “They’re all trying to re-enact Seán O’Shea’s kick against Dublin, it generates interest and brings young people to the club when they’ve people like him and Stephen [O’Brien] involved, it makes it a lot easier to bring in new players.

“It [O’Shea’s winning free against Dublin in the semi-final] was extraordinary. There’s no other way of saying it. The colours went up straight away on Monday morning, the town is awash with green and gold, they can’t wait for this weekend once everyone gets tickets and gets up safely. If we get the right result at the end, it’ll make for a great couple of weeks.”

In Cahersiveen, Kerry’s greatest fan, Kathleen O’Sullivan, ahead of her 51st All-Ireland football final and fresh from her 51st hurling final, was asked if this was the most she’d looked forward to Croke Park decider.

“No,” she said.

“The excitement was against the Dubs. I love Galway, but we needed to beat the Dubs, they’ve beaten us so much we’ve been heartbroken. They’re like COVID, when you think they’re gone, they come back!”

Kathleen said she couldn’t watch O’Shea landing the final kick against Dublin, but once she knew it had gone over, it made for the most enjoyable moment of her long life following GAA.

But there’s still work to be done.

“Galway play lovely football, but I still think we’ll beat them,” she said. “I think we have the forwards to beat them. But Galway have a great full-forward line, and that’s what keeps the game going, nobody knows if we’ll win or lose. We live in hope that we will win.

“I met the players afterwards, they’re a lovely bunch of lads and they deserve an All-Ireland medal. I’ll travel up on Saturday, I’ll return on Monday, and hopefully Sam Maguire will come back with me. He’s been out of home too long.

“A one-point win would do me!”