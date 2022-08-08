Kerry travel to Westmeath and come home with dozens of Fleadh Cheoil medals

Ceolann Centre Lixnaw are in the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil. Members of the Lixnaw Comhaltas pictured on Saturday last in Lixnaw . Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Add the numbers up, and they all point to one thing: that all the disciplines at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann are flourishing within our county. Kerry Comhaltas Ceolteóirí Éireann (CCÉ) members travelled to Mullingar over recent days and returned from the Westmeath town with more than 30 medals.

These medals were won by competitors from all parts of the county, and the Fleadh’s many different disciplines saw no small amount of Kerry success.

“Nine branches went up, representing the county, and eight of those branches came home with medals,” Kerry CCÉ PRO John Stack told The Kerryman this week. “These branches are spread all over Kerry from Barr na Sráide in Cahersiveen to West Kerry’s Craobh an Ághasaigh, East Kerry, Killarney, North Kerry, all over.

“These competitors took off last Thursday morning and, as far as I’m aware, 32 medals – placing first, second, or third – came home. But bear in mind that if a group of four or eight win a competition, that only counts as one medal, so there were far more than 32 medals, in reality.”

Similarly impressive numbers drive home Kerry’s cross-discipline success. The county took four medals in story-telling – “that would be quite unusual for one county,” John said – and in that discipline alone, winners ranged from under-12 to senior.

Some branches medalled in disciplines they might not usually be successful in, as if further evidence were needed to underline Kerry’s strength in depth, and there were many intriguing subplots in Kerry’s overall story, including repeat winners from the last Fleadh Cheoil three years ago. A Waterford group took the blue-riband Senior Céilí Band prize, but there was Kerry representation among them in the form of Seán Kelleher from Fossa.

“It’s testament to the work competitors, teachers, and parents have put in to try and compete at the highest level,” said John in paying tribute to all those who make the success possible. “Over the weekend, every competitor who travelled to Mullingar – not just the winners – Kerry CCÉ has to be very proud of them because they distinguished themselves and put on fantastic performances.

“To even reach that level is a huge achievement, and to bring something home from an All-Ireland is exceptional on top of that again. It is the All-Ireland, but it is international now: you have the Americans, the British, the Australians, Mainland Europe, Asia. They’re all coming to take part, and that speaks even more highly of those who brought medals back to Kerry.”

John added that a winners’ concert will be held at a later stage to acknowledge Kerry’s first-class performance.