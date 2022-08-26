Kerry trainer’s first win – ‘It felt a relief just to get that first one over and done with’

High risk and low reward go hand in hand when it comes to horse racing. Effort and hard work alone don’t always make it seem worthwhile.

But where there is perseverance and passion, there’s usually a chance in racing. Just ask Tralee native and jockey-turned-trainer, Cian Collins.

Based in Robinstown in County Meath, the 24-year-old trainer sent out his first winner at Killarney’s August meeting when Effernock Fizz landed the two-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle under jockey Darragh O'Keeffe.

“It was brilliant, and it felt more like a relief when it happened. Just to get that first one over and done with. Hopefully now I’ll be able to get a few more winners,” said Cian.

“I started out pre-training for Gordon Elliott. From there I started getting a few point-to-point winners. I got more and more horses and that’s how it started. I found myself really enjoying the training, so I wanted to pursue it more.”

Cian currently has 20 horses in training. These are mostly young horses with next season and the season after in mind.

However, there’s always one with more immediate plans in mind and Cian is sweet on a horse of his called Fiveonefive (pictured).

“I think he’s going to be a good horse come the winter. He was second first time out in a bumper. He’s going to go for another bumper. He is by Dylan Thomas, and I bought him myself last year at the sales,” he said.

Prior to taking out his trainer’s licence, Cian’s early education as a jockey is largely thanks to his Farmer’s Bridge neighbour and trainer, Tom Cooper.

Cian cut his teeth at Cooper’s yard before moving to the late Dessie Hughes.

Cian comes from a family steeped in a love of horse racing. His father, Alan, keeps horses and was a member of the Total Enjoyment syndicate in 2004. The wonder-filly was bred by Cian’s uncle, Noel, a horse breeder based in the midlands.

It was for Dessie Hughes’ daughter, Sandra, that Cian eventually rode his first winner at Wexford in 2015 on Poetic Lord.

Next up was Gordon Elliott’s yard, and it was at Cullentra House that Cian’s education really began to prosper.

Cian rode in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on a horse called Taglietelie.

In total, Cian notched 11 career wins before a horrific back injury ended his riding career in 2017.

“I broke my T-3,4 and 5 and had two metal rods and 11 screws put in my back,” Cian said.

“I’d never really thought about training after the injury, it just kind of happened. I stayed riding out for Gordon for five years after the accident. Any yard I was in I always watched what was going on. I would watch Gordon a lot. I like the way he runs his horses.

“Gordon’s not afraid to run them and they usually win. He wins a lot of races with poor horses, horses that others might think aren’t good enough, Gordon will find a race for them to win,” he said.

"Jockey Jordon Gainford helps me a lot as well and he rides most of the horses at home. He’s a brilliant rider.”

Given Cian’s early years growing up in Farmer’s Bridge, and being surrounded by horses, there was never going to be any other avenue of interest to come close to racing - both as a jockey and now as a trainer. But there’s little room for nostalgia.

“I find there is a lot more work to training than when I was riding; a lot more responsibility, and it’s harder. I don’t really mind the pressure at all though. If anything, pressure is what keeps you going.” Cian said.

All trainers need some measure of ambition to keep the juices flowing. And while you won’t catch them revealing their ambitions too often – racing is a sport where expectations and plans are closely guarded secrets – they all have that one venue in common.

Cian’s objective, you’ve guessed it, is a Cheltenham winner, while another win on home soil at the Listowel Harvest Festival wouldn’t be unwelcome.

“A Cheltenham winner would be a dream. Any race at all there would be something,” he said.

"I hope to run a few at Listowel as well, all going well. It would be nice to win there. To add a Listowel winner to my Killarney one would be something else.”