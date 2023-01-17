Kerry tractor is found in Armagh: ‘If social media had been around in 1983, they’d have found Shergar’

Independent Councillor Charlie Farrelly has said that if social media had existed in 1983, stolen Derby-winning racehorse Shergar would have been relocated.

It follows the extraordinary story of a John Deere tractor and spreader being stolen from the Currow-Scartaglin area before being recovered a short time later in County Armagh – more than 400 kilometres away.

Cllr Farrelly has also said he is of the opinion that those involved in the theft must have obtained information sourced locally.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed to The Kerryman that a 30-year-old man has been charged with handling stolen property, namely the tractor and tanker. He is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 31.

The Kerryman understands that the machinery was stolen late on Sunday night or early on Monday morning (January 8 or 9). Police in Armagh, Banbridge, and Craigavon said they were able to locate the stolen property in Keady, County Armagh, after working with An Garda Síochána and local community members in the north of the country.

The contractor from whom the property was stolen, William Costello, told The Kerryman he is grateful to everyone who was involved in locating the machinery. He confirmed on Monday that this machinery has not yet returned to Kerry but is expected back this week.

Councillor Farrelly said a social-media campaign raising awareness of the theft was key to bringing the story to a happy end.

“The young crowd nowadays, if they were around with their phones in 1983, Shergar would have been found,” he told The Kerryman. “There were posts up [on social media], they traced the tractor and spreader the whole way, putting it in Adare [Limerick], Longford, Cavan, Monaghan.

“It’s unbelievable stuff, but it’s my opinion – and this is only my opinion – that nobody came down from Keady in County Armagh without getting local knowledge…I’m convinced there had to be local knowledge involved.”

Cllr Farrelly said the incident also highlights the dangers the farming community faces from thieves.

“It’s so important in the dark evening that, if people have security cameras, they make sure they’re working and that people keep an eye out and be vigilant of their machinery and livestock.”