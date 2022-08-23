Kerry

Kerry town under pressure to meet public transport demands following refugee surge

Ballybunion has welcomed hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in recent weeks with more expected in the autumn. This is impacting on the town’s public transport demands 

Stephen Fernane

The National Transport Authority (NTA) say it is engaging with relevant stakeholders to try and meet the demand for public transport in Ballybunion since the arrival of over 200 Ukrainian refuges in August.

A lack of seating on public bus routes from Ballybunion to Listowel, and onwards to Tralee, has resulted in regular bus users being unable to secure a seat.

