Kerry town under pressure to meet public transport demands following refugee surge

The National Transport Authority (NTA) say it is engaging with relevant stakeholders to try and meet the demand for public transport in Ballybunion since the arrival of over 200 Ukrainian refuges in August.

A lack of seating on public bus routes from Ballybunion to Listowel, and onwards to Tralee, has resulted in regular bus users being unable to secure a seat.

Concerns over a lack of services in the town had previously been raised by Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley prior to the arrival of the refugees.

Pressure on public transport is the first issue to arise following reports that some elderly people living in Ballybunion have had to miss their regular trips to Listowel because the bus was full.

This is no fault of Ukrainian refuges, but rather a systemic failure on the part of the Government to ensure proper services are in place to cope with the sudden rise in Ballybunion’s population.

An extra 150 refugees are expected to arrive in Ballybunion in the autumn when hotels and guest houses in the area are quieter following the tourist season.

It’s thought the combined total of Ukrainian refuges may increase the town’s population by around 40 percent.

Back in April, the Minister of Transport Eamon Ryan announced that the Department of Transport and National Transport Authority (NTA) would provide emergency public transport services to Ukrainian refugees placed in rural locations.

When contacted by The Kerryman, the NTA said several network enhancements have already been identified in Kerry to support the increase in demand for public transport services in areas such as Tarbert, Rossbeigh, Derrynane, and Tralee.

It stated that improvements include increased frequencies, route modifications along with additional stops and services.

However, on the issue of Ballybunion, the NTA said it is continuing to iron out a solution to help meet the current demand for public transport to and from the town.