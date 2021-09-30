Kerry tops funding list for walking trails

Walkers look west to Corca Dhuibhne from Tonevane outside Tralee on the Dingle Way. Photo by Domnick Walsh

THE inclusion of eight separate walking trails in Kerry to the Government's Walks Scheme under ‘Our Rural Future’ policy has been welcomed as a boost for the local economy.

Kerry topped a list of 31 new additional routes to the scheme that was published by Minister of Justice, Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys on Wednesday, with eight routes across the county brought under its fold – that's more than were admitted from any other county in this current tranche. One route from Minister Humphrey's constituency was included, The Cavan Way.

The Dingle Way and the North Kerry Way are just two of the existing trails that can now expect to benefit from future development thanks to their new listing under the scheme; along with Glenageenty (comprised of three looped walks); Bolus Loop/Skellig Way; the Pound and Knockeenawaddra Loop; Caher Marsh; the Emlagh Loop/Reenroe Cliff Walk; and the Keel Uphill Downhill Loop.

The Dingle, North Kerry Way and Glenageenty walks are administered by North, East and West Kerry Development with the remainder of the new Kerry inclusions falling under the ambit of South Kerry Development Partnership.

At 178 kms, the Dingle Way – running from Tonevane outside Tralee into the heart of the West Kerry town – is by far the most significant of the Kerry trails listed; with no fewer than 80 stakeholding landowners. The North Kerry Way is the next longest at 48km, with 10 landowners cited. The entire Kerry listing affects 132 landowners in total.

The move will see the appointment nationally of eight new rural recreation officers, charged with enhancing the existing trails, as well as additional funding for Local Development Companies,. It’s not clear how many, if any, of the new appointments will be in Kerry.

“Our walkways, trails, greenways, blueways and cycleways are a defining feature of Rural Ireland,” Minister Humphreys said.

“They have been a godsend throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic, providing so many of us with the opportunity to get out for some exercise and to meet up with family and friends.

“By adding 31 new trails to the Walks Scheme, we are opening up our rural countryside further to walkers, hikers, adventurists, cyclists, as well as domestic and international tourists.

“In rolling out the Walks Scheme, my Department works closely with our Local Development Companies, community groups and rural farmers and landowners. We are indebted to our farmers and other landowners throughout the country that facilitate access to these wonderful trails and who now, through this scheme, are being funded to maintain the walks to the high standard we have all come to expect.”

The Minister also flagged a review of the Walks Scheme, carried out by Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, that is to lead to a new stakeholder consultation group that will ‘explore’ the recommendation ofthe ORNI.

Fáilte Ireland meanwhile welcomed the move. Commenting on the announcement, Fiona Monaghan, Head of Product Development - Activities at Fáilte Ireland said: “Having a network of world-class walking and hiking trails will encourage more people to make the most of the wonderful Irish countryside and attract international and domestic visitors to rural locations nationwide.”