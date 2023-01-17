Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kerry teenager with special needs endured severe dental pain – ‘It’s hard watching your child suffer’

A lack of dental treatment for adults with special needs in Kerry forces teenager to endure chronic pain for over a year. 

University Hospital Kerry. Expand

Close

University Hospital Kerry.

University Hospital Kerry.

University Hospital Kerry.

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

A Kerry mother forced to watch her 17-year-old son with special needs in chronic pain because he could not get a tooth extracted has spoken of her family’s trauma.

Adrian, from West Kerry, suffered from tooth pain for over a year because the health system could not treat him due to a lack of facilities for adults with special needs.

Privacy