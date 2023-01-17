Kerry teenager with special needs endured severe dental pain – ‘It’s hard watching your child suffer’

A Kerry mother forced to watch her 17-year-old son with special needs in chronic pain because he could not get a tooth extracted has spoken of her family’s trauma.

Adrian, from West Kerry, suffered from tooth pain for over a year because the health system could not treat him due to a lack of facilities for adults with special needs.

Forced to take pain killers, he even asked his mother to sleep with him at night as he feared the pain.

His mother wrote a three-page letter outlining her son’s dilemma, appealing for orthodontic treatment for adults with special needs in Kerry.

On three occasions Adrian was brought to see a dentist only to be told there was nothing that could be done.

“Adrian wouldn’t even sit on the chair for the dentist, let alone have a tooth pulled. Luckily, Adrian can talk and can tell us he’s in pain. What about the people with special needs who can’t talk and are in pain?” she said.

“The system is so poor for special needs adults. Once they’re over 16 it is a disaster to get proper treatment. He is a very good child and has a high pain threshold. He was drinking a lot of water to ease the pain and eventually threw up because of taking pain killers,” she said.

She explained how for the first time since Adrian was a child, he asked to sleep with his mother as he was scared and suffering chronic pain.

“It’s hard to watch your child suffer. He was putting a hot water bottle to his mouth, then he’d put ice on it. He was twisting and turning all night. I’ve had a tooth ache and you don’t even want to wait days to be seen, let alone months. It’s scandalous.”

Adrian and his parents were constantly met with waiting lists: 18 months just to be examined by a specialist, and over a year for treatment in Mallow. In the meantime, he was prescribed antibiotics and pain killers for a suspected tooth abscess.

Adrian’s pain eventually became so unbearable that his parents brought him to the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

At first, UHK said they had no bed available and could not pull the tooth. But the procedure was eventually carried out in a side room of the Emergency Department where Adrian was given IV sedation.

“After months of being in pain, it was all done within half an hour. Special needs adults are like children. But they can’t go into the children’s ward so there should be a designated ward for them if they need to be admitted,” she said.

"Adrian hasn’t stopped talking about Paul [dentist] and thanking him. The worry is if it happens again, will we go through all this again? It’s the not knowing that is the worry,” his mother added.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea raised the matter at Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council (KCC). He called on the Minister for Health to urgently address the lack of emergency dental care for adults with special needs.

“Something seriously needs to be done. This is a very emotional and personal issue. We all have people and families in our constituency with children who have special needs. I’m asking for the full support of my colleagues and the council,” Cllr O’Shea said.

Independent Cllr Donal Grady seconded the motion.