Kerry teachers honoured for their contribution to education

Ursula Coffey retiring Principal Holy Cross Mercy School (2nd from the left sitting) pictured with front l-r: Ella Stack, Anne Lucey, Sr Regina, Anne Horan, Lucy O Mahony,Michael Finnegan Branch Chairman (1st from the right standing) and Holy Cross Mercy Staff at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Michael Finnegan Branch Chairman and Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO making a presentation to retired teacher Denis O'Sullivan (Rathmore Holy Family NS) in grateful acknowledgement of her contribution to Irish Education Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Front l-r: Denis O'Sullivan (Holy Family NS Rathmore), Mr. Colm Ó'Suilleabháin, Mairead Kerrisk, Sheila Goulding, Anne Horan CEC Rep, Mr Rory D’Arcy (2nd from the right standing), Michael Finnegan Branch Chairman (1st from the right standing) and St Olivers NS Staff at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Michael Finnegan Branch Chairman and Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO making a presentation to retired teacher Mairead Kerrisk (St Oliver's NS Killarney) in grateful acknowledgement of her contribution to Irish Education Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Michael Finnegan Branch Chairman and Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO making a presentation to retired teacher Sheila Goulding (St Oliver's NS Killarney) in grateful acknowledgement of her contribution to Irish Education Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Michael Finnegan Branch Chairman and Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO making a presentation to Ursula Coffey (Mercy NS) in grateful acknowledgement of her contribution to Irish Education Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Front l-r: Ursula Coffey (Mercy NS), Denis O'Sullivan (Rathmore Holy Family NS), Mairead Kerrisk (St Oliver's NS Killarney), Sheila Goulding (St Oliver's NS Killarney) pictured with back l-r: Michael Finnegan Branch Chairman, Josephine Doncel Branch Organiser, Anne Horan CEC Rep, INTO at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Denis O'Sullivan (centre), outgoing Branch Secretary and retired teacher, pictured with l-r: Anne Horan, Mary O'Sullivan (wife of Denis O'Sullivan, Josephine Doncel, Michael Finnegan at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Retiring teachers from St Olivers NS Mairead Kerrisk and Sheila Goulding (front centre) pictured with front l-r: Mr. Colm Ó'Suilleabháin and Mr Rory D’Arcy and St Olivers NS Staff at the Annual INTO dinner in the Royal Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Tatyana McGough

The role that some of South Kerry’s best-known and much loved teachers played in educating the next generation was honoured was honoured at the INTO dinner in Killarney last weekend.

Among the guest of honour were former principal of Mercy National School Ursula Coffey and Denis O’Sullivan of Holy Family National School in Rathmore. Both received presentations from the Irish National Teacher's Organisation. They were joined by teachers from St Oliver’s National School who were also honoured for their roles in the Killarney school.

The local event brought teachers from schools in the region together to celebrate the retirements of several teachers who have given years of service to their respective schools.

The INTO branch paid tribute to them all, for the years of unstinting devotion to the education of so many generations of pupils in South Kerry.