Kerry teachers honoured for their contribution to education

The role that some of South Kerry’s best-known and much loved teachers played in educating the next generation was honoured was honoured at the INTO dinner in Killarney last weekend.
Among the guest of honour were former principal of Mercy National School Ursula Coffey and Denis O’Sullivan of Holy Family National School in Rathmore. Both received presentations from the Irish National Teacher's Organisation. They were joined by teachers from St Oliver’s National School who were also honoured for their roles in the Killarney school.
The local event brought teachers from schools in the region together to celebrate the retirements of several teachers who have given years of service to their respective schools.
The INTO branch paid tribute to them all, for the years of unstinting devotion to the education of so many generations of pupils in South Kerry.