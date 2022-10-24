Kerry TD Pa Daly rubbishes claims that Sinn Féin uses legal action to stifle debate

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has dismissed as “total rubbish” any accusation that Sinn Féin is using legal action strategically to stifle critical comment about the party.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar recently claimed that “at least three” elected Fine Gael members had received legal letters from Sinn Féin party members.

There has also been media coverage of party leader Mary Lou McDonald’s husband, Martin Lanigan, seeking an apology from former Transport Minister Shane Ross over a chapter in his new book, ‘Mary Lou McDonald: A Republican Riddle’. Mr Ross said he fears that a libel action by Mary Lou McDonald against RTÉ may have influenced the national broadcaster’s decision not to air an interview it had carried out with him about his new book, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, speaking in the Dáil, calling for “greater transparency and explanation” around RTÉ’s decision not to broadcast the interview.

But Deputy Daly has comprehensively ridiculed any suggestion of his party using legal action to bring about what the Taoiseach labelled “a chilling effect” on negative commentary against it.

“It’s total rubbish,” he told The Kerryman on Monday. “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael members have had a history of taking cases in the past also, and they must be really desperate if they’re trying to allege some sort of conspiracy theory here.”

Deputy Daly has also joined party colleague Eoin Ó Broin in saying that any Sinn Féin members taking legal action must foot the bill themselves. It comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar questioned if the party is dipping into its coffers and “underwriting some of the cost and the financial risk” of taking such action.

“What evidence does Leo Varadkar have for that?” Deputy Daly asked. “Sure, of course, if any party member is taking a legal case, why would the party have anything to do with it?”, mirroring party colleague Eoin Ó Broin’s assertion on RTÉ’s Drivetime that any party member taking a libel action “does so individually and funds it themselves”.