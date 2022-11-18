Kerry TD Brendan Griffin says ban from Russia is ‘ludicrous’

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin has said his ban from Russia will not stop him speaking out about the “atrocities committed daily” by the nation.

The Fine Gael TD and Chief Whip is one of 52 Irish politicians banned by Russia from entering the country.

Deputy Griffin, who received a call from the Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday evening, informing him his name was on the list, said that the situation is ‘ludicrous’.

"It is distracting from the atrocities they are carrying out,” he said.

"It shows that they are not a normal democracy if parliamentarians that criticise the country are banned. It is bizarre,” he said.

He said the banning of Irish politicians from Russia should not distract from the reality of what is going on and should only to serve to highlight what Russia is doing.

"It shouldn’t distract from the real story that Russia are killing innocent women and children in the Ukraine,” he said.

Deputy Griffin said he was not surprised that his name was on the list given that he has long been critical of Russia.

He said that he had spoken out when Russia were killing innocent people in Syria in 2014/2015 and had been outspoken about Russia when he was Minister for Sports. He said he would not have travelled to Russia had Ireland qualified for the 2018 World Cup as he would not have felt comfortable, and he would not or did not have plans to travel to Russia anyway.

"I am not surprised I am on that list, I have a long history of calling out Russia on human-rights abuses,” he said.

"It didn’t help that I was critical of Vladimir Putin and the Russian Ambassador to Ireland or that I called the Russian embassy a ‘glorified spy ring’."

Senator Ned O’Sullivan, Fianna Fáil, a Kerry native, is on the list of banned politicians from Russia, and he, too, has been critical of the country.

More than 30 Fianna Fáil politicians are banned from Russia along with members of Fine Gael and the Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik. The list was exclusively revealed by the Irish Independent.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that 52 "key representatives" from Ireland had been placed on a sanction list for expressing what it claimed was Russophobic sentiment.