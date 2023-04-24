Kerry

Kerry taxi driver fined €2,000 fine for taking people to the Listowel Races while unlicensed

Taxi driver contested charge claiming he had not asked passengers for any money

The Listowel Races in full swing. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

The Listowel Races in full swing. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Donal Nolan

A TAXI driver who ferried passengers to the Listowel Races last year during a ten-month period in which he had no licence to do so was fined €2,000 at Listowel District Court on Thursday.

Gerard Anthony Lynch of Gortatlea, Tralee, contested the charge on the grounds that he had not taken a penny from any of the passengers he was seen transporting by gardaí on two separate occasions on consecutive days last year.

