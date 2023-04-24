Kerry taxi driver fined €2,000 fine for taking people to the Listowel Races while unlicensed

A TAXI driver who ferried passengers to the Listowel Races last year during a ten-month period in which he had no licence to do so was fined €2,000 at Listowel District Court on Thursday.

Gerard Anthony Lynch of Gortatlea, Tralee, contested the charge on the grounds that he had not taken a penny from any of the passengers he was seen transporting by gardaí on two separate occasions on consecutive days last year.

He was prosecuted by the National Transport Authority (NTA) for a charge of ‘driving his vehicle for the carriage of passengers for hire or reward’ without a licence under the provisions of section 22 and 26 of the Taxi Regulations Act 2013 and 2016 – on September 19 of last year at Islandmacloughry, Listowel.

Mr Lynch (57) pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge David Waters.

Garda James Ellard told the Court he had witnessed Mr Lynch driving his blue Toyota Hiace taxi into the Race course at Islandmacloughry – the entrance on the N69 from the Tralee-Listowel Road – at around 1.10pm on the date while he was patrolling the heavy race-going traffic.

Garda Ellard said he checked the vehicle registration against the NTA’s taxi app to find ‘no records were showing that this vehicle was linked to any driver at the time’.

Drivers are required to link themselves to a vehicle through the app, showing prospective passengers a picture of the driver and expiry date of their licence, amid other information.

The garda said he motioned for the taxi to pull over as it exited the course and he spoke to the driver, Mr Lynch, who told Garda Ellard he had no idea why the vehicle was not linked to him on the app.

“I observed there was no large or small public vehicle display which would contain driver id, photograph and number,” the garda said, adding he sought Mr Lynch’s small public vehicle driver’s card.

“I noted the expiry date on [it] was the sixth of February 2022.”

NTA Solicitor Jason Teahan asked: “You have a licensed vehicle with an unlicensed driver?”

“That’s correct,” Garda Ellard replied.

“What you are saying is that you have a registered taxi being driven by an unlicensed driver?” Judge Waters said.

Mr Teahan affirmed this.

The garda explained that Mr Lynch’s vehicle still carried the taxi sign on its roof, but with a taxi sticker only on the front of it.

There were no fares displayed inside the vehicle either.

When asked if he realised his taxi licence had expired, Mr Lynch told Garda Ellard that he thought he had applied for a renewal.

The garda also said that he had seen Mr Lynch, whom he knew, driving his taxi into the Races the previous day.

He said Mr Lynch told him on September 19 he had been ‘hired’ to bring six pensioners to the Races that day.

Solicitor for Mr Lynch Pat Mann then objected, telling the Court that the garda’s testimony was not in keeping with the copy of the garda’s statement provided him under disclosure – which did not make mention of the admission.

Mr Mann objected to the NTA’s case given the discrepancy in the statements saying: “You made an order in this Court that I was to be provided with all the information relevant to the case...surely [there is] a question mark here about the garda’s evidence? He is relying on two statements,” Mr Mann said.

Judge Waters said he would exclude from evidence any information in the second statement additional to the one provided Mr Mann, saying he was entirely capable of doing so without prejudice to Mr Mann’s client –as it wasn’t a ‘judge and jury case’.

While focussing on the Garda’s interview of Mr Lynch at the scene, under cross-examination, Mr Mann said: “During the course of that you asked him about carrying passengers for hire?”

“I didn’t ask him,” the garda replied.

Mr Mann reminded the court of the charge specifying his client drove his vehicle ‘for the carriage of passengers for hire or reward’.

“Did you assume that that was what he was doing?” Mr Mann asked.

“I didn’t assume.” “You said he was carrying people in his car. Did you assume he was carrying them for hire or reward?”

“He told me [he was],” the garda replied.

“He didn’t,” Mr Mann insisted.

“He did. He told me he had just dropped off six pensioners at the racecourse and that he was hired to drive them back.”

“Why didn’t you put that into your statement”

“I did put it into a statement,” the garda said, explaining the discrepancy in statements as a result of differing drafts of the statement; with the first draft having mistakenly been the one disclosed to the defence.

“The prosecution against this man is that he was carrying people for hire or reward. Why isn’t that in the statement?” Mr Mann asked, questioning the safety of the NTA case on the grounds of the discrepancy.

Judge Waters said that he had excluded it from the evidence in the prosecution’s case. “But if it comes out in cross-examination it comes back in.”

Mr Mann said to the Garda: “I have to put it to you that that did not happen.”

The Garda replied: “100 per cent not true. I’m here under oath. I would not come in here to say something just to make a case. I explained what happened [with the statements].”

Given the issue relating to the statements, Mr Mann asked the Judge if he could rely on the evidence he had so far heard in the court.

The Judge remarked that there was ‘valid evidence’ before the Court that Mr Lynch was carrying for hire or reward.

“You’re allowing that in?” Mr Mann asked.

“I have to because you brought it up under cross examination,” Judge Waters said.

Taking the stand, Mr Lynch informed the Court that he had not received a penny for either journey, but rather had been helping people out while driving to land he farms in Lisselton.

On September 19 he met four pensioners in their 80s outside a hotel in Tralee as he exited a nearby vet’s, he said.

He told Mr Mann that they asked him if he would drive them to the Races as the taxi they had booked failed to turn up.

He told them ‘no’ because he wasn’t working.

“I didn’t take no money your honour,” he said.

But he said as he was going to Lisselton he would drop them to the racecourse in Listowel on his way.

“I organised another taxi to go back to Listowel that night and he went back and picked them up.”

He said the people he dropped to Listowel the previous day had been friends who asked if he was going to his farm in Lisselton and if he would drop them to ‘the Island’.

“You were unlicensed since February of last year and you renewed it last November,” Mr Teahan asked him.

Judge Waters asked: “Are you saying you didn’t work from the time your licence lapsed until its renewal?”

“Yes, I stayed at home and was looking after the family,” Mr Lynch replied.

Judge Waters ultimately found that Mr Lynch ‘has told me untruths. I believe he was carrying for hire or reward.”

Mr Mann described his client as a ‘hard-working’ farmer and taxi driver and ‘an upstanding member of the community.’

Judge Waters convicted Mr Lynch of the offence, fining him €2,000 with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal on his own bond of €500.