Kerry talent to the fore at press photography awards

Killarney, Sneem and Kenmare Fire personnel fighting the flames in Killarney off the main Kenmare Road on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

A devastating fire raged through Killarney National Park, threatening some of the oldest woodlands in Europe. For three days, members of Kerry County Council Fire Crews, NPWS Rangers, Killarney Water Search and Rescue and local volunteers fought to contain the fire battling strong winds and high temperatures,. With their efforts much of the ancient Oak Forest has been saved. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

Kerry has once again proved it has more than its fair share of talent with some of the county’s top photographs scooping awards at the prestigious 2022 Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI) awards.

The Kerryman’s own Michelle Cooper Galvin was among those who was honoured for a wonderful photo capturing the fire men battling the blaze in Killarney National Park in April 2021.

It was the blaze in Killarney National Park that also led talented photography Valerie O’Sullivan to scoop one of the top awards for her collection of images from that weekend.

Valerie received third prize in the highly competitive Reportage category for her images that captured the wildfire that blazed through Killarney National Park destroying thousands of acres.

The judges said her work was “an excellent example of a reportage which paints the fullest picture of the terrible fire which devastated one of our most important national parks. A really fine set of photographs.”

Valerie was on the scene throughout the weekend to get the stunning images to tell the story of one of the worst ever blazes in the park.

Michelle’s highly commended photo shows the firemen who bravely fought the blaze.

The awards were presented virtually last Friday night in an online ceremony hosted by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan.

Bryan O’Brien, from Lewis Road in Killarney who works with The Irish Times was also honoured while a photo of the Begley brothers in Dingle by Philip Doyle also won an award.