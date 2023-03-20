Kerry talent right at the heart of the new Paul Mescal film

Produced by Cromane’s own Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly and with the script written by her longtime childhood friend and Killorglin native, Shane Crowley, it’s safe to say that the new film by Paul Mescal - titled ‘God’s Creatures’ and set for release here in Ireland on March 24 - has a very distinct Kerry feel to it.

It’s been a project long in the making for the two young Kerry talents with Shane and Fodhla first coming up with the kernel for what would eventually grow into the film way back in 2013.

Now, just a few days out from the film hitting Irish cinemas, Shane has been looking back at the last 10 years at what was not a wild ride as I put to him, but instead more like he jokingly described it as “a slow train.”

First though, a brief blurb on the film to whet the audiences’ appetite ahead of the release this Friday:

The film is described as “a powerful drama set in a windswept fishing village where a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong.

A lie she tells for him rips apart their family and close-knit community in this tense, sweepingly emotional epic.”

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Shane said that he’s excited to launch the film in the world that it is set and for the audience that they wanted to make the film for to get the chance to see it, oh and he’s a understandably a little nervous too to boot.

“Well, we [Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly and I] first started talking about the idea 10 years ago in 2013. I was working as a waiter in a restaurant in Killarney and my buddy, Fodhla, she was a student in a college over in England, the National Film and Television School (NFTS).”

“She was doing a producing course there and she wanted to start coming up with ideas for films and scripts and for some reason, she came and asked me if I’d be interested in developing an idea around the characters and stories that we knew growing up, me in Killorglin and her in Cromane,” he said.

“Fodhla’s family are actually oyster farmers so she saw the epicness and cinematic nature of that kind of lifestyle. She wanted to come up with a story so we came up something that was like a script, more like a short story - it wasn’t great by any standard - and I used that first script to get into college myself doing a Masters in Screenwriting in the NFTS as well,” Shane continued.

“While there, a lot of similar stories to what happens in the film, things like sexual assaults that happen in small towns and the nature of people protecting the assailant rather than the victim, that was happening in the world around then. We [Fodhla and I] thought maybe naively that these conversations were moving on and that these things wouldn’t happen anymore but they were still happening. So, we wanted to reflect that part of our community, as much as we love the community, we wanted to show the nature of that side of things in a story,” he added.

At the time, Crowley had no professional training, but his long, poetic emails about his travels captivated Cronin O’Reilly with their atmosphere and human insights who for her part said that she “found Shane’s voice to be so lyrical and distinct.”

Going on, Shane said that this thinking brought them back to that script that they had first written back in 2013 and from here on, it was a case of writing and re-writing this script - Shane said that over the years, he reckons there has been 40 plus drafts of the script - to get it perfect before putting it out into the world to see if there would be any takers who might want to take a chance on it.

Enter Screen Ireland who backed the project and then in 2018, the project got its two directors in Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer and things started to move quickly from here.

“Things don’t happen overnight but the film that’s launched next week is the end result of a large body of work by a lot of talented people, not just myself and Fodhla but the directors as well in particular,” he said.

Whereas, the screenwriter is not generally on set during filming, Shane was an ever present figure as they shot on location in Donegal in the cold winter of January 2021.

“It [the filming process] was an unusual one because the scriptwriter wouldn’t usually be there on set but because of the way that I had worked with Saela [Davis] and Anna [Rose Holmer], the directors on the screenplay when they came on board, they wanted me on set with them. I was in rehearsals with them before the film with the actors as well,” he said.

“We moved up to Donegal in January of 2021, the four of us. Fodhla, myself, Anna and Saela and I was up there every day until the end of the shoot and honestly, it was the most amazing time,” he continued.

On working with Paul Mescal and whether he’s as nice and down to earth as his reputation, Shane said that Paul could not have been better to work with.

“He 100 percent is [as nice as he’s made out to be]. He is a hard worker, a very intelligent young man and just a gentleman through and through. I can’t speak highly enough about him,” he said.

Finally, as to what the future holds for him, Shane will not be resting on his laurels and is ploughing full steam ahead on new projects.

“Myself and Fodhla are great pals, we’ve known each other since we were 12 so yeah, we’re working on something together again now. It’s at an early stage still though so I wouldn’t want to talk too much about it but we definitely have a strong relationship work-wise going forward. I’m coming up with my own ideas as well and the nature of the business is that you pitch these ideas to production houses and try to build up similar relationships in terms of TV that I have with Fodhla in film,” he finished.

God’s Creatures stars Paul Mescal, Emily Watson and Aisling Franciosi; it will be screened at IMC Killarney and Omniplexes in Killarney & Tralee.