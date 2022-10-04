Kerry SVP President: ‘People are going without their medication over prescription charge’

SVP Area President says some people can no longer afford to pay the medical card prescription charge.

Some medical card holders are going without important medication because they can no longer afford a prescription charge. That’s according to the Kerry Branch of St Vincent De Paul (SVP).

Area President of SVP Tralee and West Kerry Paddy Kevane said he was ‘surprised’ that no politician pitched for the abolition of the prescription charge prior to Budget 2023.

He said there is a worrying rise in the number of vulnerable people unable to pay the nominal fee, a problem exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.

Under the scheme, medical card holders must pay a charge for prescribed medicines and other items they get on prescription from pharmacies.

The charge is €1.50 for each item that is dispensed, up to a maximum of €15 per month per person or family. For those aged over 70, the prescription charge is €1 per item, up to a maximum of €10 per month per person or family.

Mr Kevane said the escalating financial crisis is having a knock-on effect with people no longer able to afford what for many might seem a minimal fee.

“We’re coming across people who are very vulnerable and are on a disability allowance or may have a mental health difficulty,” he said.

"They’re on the bread line and the prescription charge is something they are really getting caught out with.”

He cited cases where patients, at pharmacy counters, are making decisions to go without medicine because they can’t afford the charge. Mr Kevane said pharmacies are helping patients where they can, but this is not sustainable in the longer term.

“These people are on such a tight budget that if the washing machine breaks or something happens with the car, they are caught out. This is now a problem we come across quite often,” he said.

"What happens then is people stop taking their meds and become sicker. If they go to hospital it ends up costing the Government way and above what it would to scrap the prescription charge.

"I’m not sure what it would cost to do away with the prescription charge, but I’m sure it would be considerably less than what it costs to have someone in hospital,” he said.

Mr Kevane did credit the Government for introducing a one-off €500 payment to carers and people with disabilities in the Budget.

However, he feels much of the Budget was frontloaded to get people through the winter without factoring in the financial strain on people come early spring.

“It will help for winter but when its’ gone it will be back to square one for these people. SVP did look for an additional €20 a week to be given to people on disabilities allowance to take into cost the extra cost they have.

"We also asked for a rise in social welfare by at least €20. We’re disappointed about this as a €12 rise is wiped out by inflation,” he said.

Mr Kevane welcomed the free schoolbooks for primary school children saying it would make a huge difference on hard pressed families. He now wants the scheme extended to include secondary schools.

“It’s good news as not every school was doing a book rental scheme. This will make a big difference. Hopefully, it will now be extended,” he said.